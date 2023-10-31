Scottish Government
Home Secretary urged to provide sanctuary for Gaza refugees
Scotland is ready to welcome those fleeing conflict.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman urging the UK government to use its resettlement scheme to help refugees from Gaza.
The Scottish Government has already pledged £500,000 in humanitarian funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency to help displaced people in Gaza.
Ms Somerville wrote:
“Despite the horrific conditions we are seeing in Gaza, we know that many Palestinians will choose to stay, and they must be supported with humanitarian aid to do so. However, there will also be some who want to leave. The Scottish Government has called upon the international community to commit to a refugee resettlement programme.
“In the past, people across Scotland and the UK have opened up their hearts and communities to welcome those from Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and many other countries. We are ready to do so again.
“I call on the UK Government to use the already established UK Resettlement Scheme, which works with the UN High Commission for Refugees, to allow a route to safety for the most vulnerable such as children and families, those with severe health needs, and those with links to residents in Scotland.”
Background
Read the full text of the letter: Israel-Gaza conflict: letter to UK Government about Gaza refugee scheme.
