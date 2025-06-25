Home testing kits for lifesaving checks against cervical cancer

Government to offer home-testing kits as part of the cervical screening programme under its upcoming 10 Year Health Plan.

Under screened women to be offered convenient HPV self-sampling kits under new 10 Year Health Plan

Home kits offered to those who have missed their invite, making care more convenient and supporting our shift from treatment to prevention

New initiative builds on NHS’ personalised approach to cervical screening

Women and people with a cervix* across England who haven’t come forward for vital health checks will be offered home-testing kits as part of the cervical screening programme under the upcoming 10 Year Health Plan.

The ground-breaking initiative aims to revolutionise cervical cancer prevention rates by tackling deeply entrenched barriers that keep some women away from potentially life-saving screenings, including a fear of discomfort, embarrassment, cultural sensitivities and the struggle to find time for medical appointments.

Women who have rarely or have never attended their cervical screening will be offered a self-sample kit to complete at home. They are then sent out in discreet packaging and returned via pre-paid mail in the local post box.

Participation in cervical cancer screening currently sits at just 68.8% - well below the NHS England target of 80%. This means over 5 million women in England are not up to date with their routine check-up**. But experts believe this targeted approach could increase participation in the screening programme that saves approximately 5000 lives a year across England.

The initiative is part of the government’s upcoming 10 Year Health Plan – due to be published in the coming weeks – which sets out how government plans to tackle the challenges facing the health service and build an NHS that is fit for the future by doing more to prevent ill health in the first place.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said:

These self-sampling kits represent healthcare that works around people’s lives, not the other way around. They put women firmly in control of their own health, ensuring we catch more cancers at their earliest, most treatable stages. Our 10 Year Health Plan will fundamentally reform the NHS, shifting focus from treating illness to preventing it before it starts. We know the earlier cancer is diagnosed the better the chances are of survival. By making screening more convenient, we’re tackling the barriers that keep millions of women from potentially life-saving tests.

The self-testing kits, which detect human papillomavirus (HPV), a group of viruses that can lead to cervical cancer, allow women to carry out this testing in the privacy and convenience of their own homes.

Michelle Kane, NHS Director of Screening, yesterday said:

There are a number of reasons that stop some women taking up the offer of screening and we hope the introduction of self-testing will encourage more women to take up this life-saving test in a way that works for them. I’d encourage anyone who gets an invite for a cervical screening, either from their local GP practice or the NHS App, to attend and if you have any worrying symptoms, please contact your GP. It could save your life.

The programme specifically targets those groups consistently missing vital appointments, with younger women, ethnic minority communities facing cultural hurdles, people with a disability and LGBT+ people all set to benefit.

Anyone testing positive for HPV through self-sampling will be encouraged to attend a clinician-taken follow-up cervical screening test to check for cervical cell changes.

Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive, Eve Appeal, yesterday said:

There are so many different reasons why those who are eligible aren’t responding to their cervical screening invitation letter. HPV self-testing will be a step change for some. Being able to do the test in their own time and following simple instructions is what many people want and need. Ensuring that the under-screened and never screened know about this new test is vital for Eve. As the leading gynae cancer prevention charity, we know how vital it is to address health inequalities and make sure that everyone knows that this test is available to them and why it’s important.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, yesterday said:

Screening is a powerful tool to prevent cervical cancer and save lives, but we know it isn’t always easy for everyone to take part. For some, the test may seem uncomfortable, embarrassing, or simply hard to fit into their lives. That’s why we welcome the UK government’s decision to roll out cervical cancer home screening kits in England – to help remove barriers and make cervical screening more accessible. The gold standard way to test for HPV is still a sample taken by a clinician and this will be suitable for most people. But beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone, and this move helps to bring us closer to that goal. It’s important to remember that cervical screening is for people without symptoms so, if you notice any unusual changes for you, do not wait for a screening invitation - speak to your doctor.

This approach builds on the NHS’ recent announcement to make cervical cancer screening more personalised. From July, women aged 25-49 who test negative for HPV in a clinician-taken test will be invited for their next test in five years, rather than three, following a recommendation by the UK National Screening Committee. The programme is in line with major clinical evidence that shows if a person tests negative for HPV they are extremely unlikely to go on to develop cervical cancer within the next decade. Anyone whose sample indicates the presence of HPV will continue to be invited to more frequent screenings.

Digital invitations and reminders for cervical screening were also recently rolled out as part of the NHS App’s ‘ping and book’ service to make screenings even more convenient, boost uptake and save lives.

Through our Plan for Change, the government is cutting waiting times for cancer patients with 99,000 extra patients having had cancer diagnosed or ruled out since July than in the previous year. In February, the highest ever proportion of patients had a diagnosis or an all clear within four weeks.

Dr Anita Lim, Chief Investigator of the YouScreen trial and Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King’s College London yesterday said:

This is a significant step forward for cervical cancer prevention and brings us closer to the NHS goal of eliminating the disease by 2040. The YouScreen trial, which provided self-sampling HPV kits to under-screen women in London, demonstrated that self-sampling could reach people who find it difficult to attend traditional screening - including those from diverse and underserved populations. It’s hugely positive to see this now reflected in national policy, helping more people get protected from this highly preventable cancer.

Gem, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2015, yesterday said: