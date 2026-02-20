WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Home to school transport costs – LGA comment
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31
“These findings reinforce the need for comprehensive reform of the SEND system, and that the Schools White Paper must consider how we fund and provide home to school transport.
“Councils are consistently overspending on this service, diverting funds from other priorities to manage the growing costs.
“To help tackle this, the SEND reforms have to deliver significant improvements to inclusion in mainstream settings, whilst still ensuring we have adequate provision in special schools for those who need it.
“It is simply not right that a child has to travel a long distance to school because there is no adequate provision near to their home.
“Councils stand ready to work with government to ensure we have a SEND system which improves outcomes for children and their families.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 202620/02/2026 13:17:00
This report was issued in February 2026 and covers the time period 1 January 2026 to 31 January 2026 inclusive.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures on NHS remain relentless with uptick in norovirus a real concern20/02/2026 12:15:00
Despite exceptional demand, overall handover times from ambulances into hospitals have improved on last year.
CIPD - NHS National Services Scotland becomes first organisation headquartered and operating wholly in Scotland to achieve esteemed HR recognition20/02/2026 10:05:00
NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) has become the first organisation headquartered and operating wholly in Scotland to be awarded the prestigious People Development Partner status (PDP) by the CIPD for its commitment to developing its HR team.
Audit Wales - Large increase in affordable homes but target will not be met20/02/2026 09:05:00
In September 2024, we reported on the Welsh Government’s affordable homes target. This article gives a high-level update on some key issues.
Manufacturing output decline slows in quarter to February – CBI Industrial Trends Survey19/02/2026 16:05:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to February, though at a slower pace than in January – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to decline at a similar pace in the three months to May.
Workers and Machines #219/02/2026 12:15:00
Welcome to Workers and Machines – authoritative, accessible and actionable updates and insights on tech and AI for the British labour movement, allies and anyone interested.
LGA - Home to school transport costs19/02/2026 10:25:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England letter on disruption to the supply of bone cement products19/02/2026 09:25:00
Rory Deighton said health leaders will do all they can to minimise the impact and to direct current supplies to where they’re needed most.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for January 202618/02/2026 16:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI responds to latest inflation data for January 2026