Home to school transport costs – LGA comment

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31

“These findings reinforce the need for comprehensive reform of the SEND system, and that the Schools White Paper must consider how we fund and provide home to school transport.

“Councils are consistently overspending on this service, diverting funds from other priorities to manage the growing costs.

“To help tackle this, the SEND reforms have to deliver significant improvements to inclusion in mainstream settings, whilst still ensuring we have adequate provision in special schools for those who need it.

“It is simply not right that a child has to travel a long distance to school because there is no adequate provision near to their home.

“Councils stand ready to work with government to ensure we have a SEND system which improves outcomes for children and their families.”