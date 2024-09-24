Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Home upgrade revolution as renters set for warmer homes and cheaper bills
New plans to boost minimum energy efficiency standards for all rented homes.
- Over 1 million households to be lifted out of fuel poverty
- government confirms move to boost minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties, bringing all homes up to a decent standard by 2030
Over 1 million households are set to be lifted out of fuel poverty, as the government announces plans for the biggest potential boost to home energy standards in history.
Families across the country are continuing to grapple with the consequences of high energy bills amid a cost-of-living crisis – with too many tenants exposed to a harsh daily reality of cold, draughty homes and expensive bills.
Government intervention is now well overdue to transform living standards and deliver the safety and security of warmer, cheaper homes that are free from damp and mould.
The Energy Secretary pledged to take action to reverse these failures of the past and stand with tenants, with a commitment to consult by the end of the year on boosting minimum energy efficiency standards for private and social rented homes by 2030.
Currently, private rented homes can be rented out if they meet Energy Performance Certificate E, while social rented homes have no minimum energy efficiency standard at all.
The government will now shortly consult on proposals for private and social rented homes to achieve Energy Performance Certificate C or equivalent by 2030.
The government has also announced a new Warm Homes: Local Grant to help low-income homeowners and private tenants with energy performance upgrades and cleaner heating, and confirmed the continuation of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, as well as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, which replaces the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, to support social housing providers and tenants.
Yesterday’s announcements kickstart delivery of the government’s Warm Homes Plan, which will transform homes across the country by making them cleaner and cheaper to run, from installing new insulation to rolling out solar and heat pumps.
Notes to editors
The number of tenant households in fuel poverty which are set to benefit from higher minimum energy efficiency standards is a preliminary estimate using the DESNZ National Buildings Model based on the assumptions from the government’s preferred position in the 2020 consultation on Improving the Energy Performance of Privately Rented Homes in England and Wales . The same assumptions were also applied to social housing to estimate the impact of new standards in the social rented sector. This includes assuming an energy efficiency target rating of C based on SAP2012 and the estimate refers to fuel poor households in England only. No account is taken of other future policies that might interact, such as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund. Fuller analysis will be set out in an Impact Assessment for the Regulations.
Guidance for Local Authorities on the new Warm Homes: Local Grant, which replaces the Local Authority Delivery scheme, and which will start delivery in 2025. The expression of interest window for local authorities wishing to participate will open in October this year. Low-income, private tenants will be eligible for support, with the agreement of their landlord. Private tenants are also eligible for support under the Energy Company Obligation. Further details of the Warm Homes Plan will be set out through the Spending Review.
Guidance for Wave 3 of the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, which opens for applications in week commencing 30 September.
Guidance for Phase 4 of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which is delivered by Salix Finance.
We will shortly set out a consultation with proposals for improvements to Energy Performance Certificates to make them more accurate and reliable.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-upgrade-revolution-as-renters-set-for-warmer-homes-and-cheaper-bills
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
New protections from rogue energy brokers23/09/2024 10:20:00
New government consultation will investigate introducing regulations for third-party services in the energy retail market to protect consumers and businesses.
New publicly owned National Energy System Operator to pave the way to a clean energy future13/09/2024 16:05:00
National Energy System Operator will support the UK’s energy security, help to keep bills down in the long term, and accelerate the government’s clean power mission.
Government secures record pipeline of clean cheap energy projects04/09/2024 09:10:00
Sixth renewables auction delivers record smashing 131 clean energy projects powering equivalent of 11 million homes.
Certainty for oil and gas industry in light of landmark ruling29/08/2024 09:05:00
Government announces plans for new environmental guidance for oil and gas firms as the North Sea transitions to its clean energy future.
Setting new standards in nuclear engineering28/08/2024 15:15:00
A unique cross-sector collaboration has created an improved approach to the design and build of a key component in the nuclear industry.
First Mission Board focuses on immediate action to make Britain a clean energy superpower01/08/2024 10:15:00
Energy Secretary chairs first energy Mission Board to accelerate the UK's efforts towards clean power by 2030 and energy independence.
Record breaking funding for clean energy in Britain31/07/2024 12:05:00
Government announces budget of over £1.5 billion to deliver homegrown clean energy projects and boost UK's energy security.
Chris Stark to lead Mission Control to deliver clean power by 203010/07/2024 10:10:00
Secretary of State Ed Miliband appoints Chris Stark to head new Mission Control tasked with turbocharging UK to clean power by 2030.