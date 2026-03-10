Health and Safety Executive
Home workers must be protected like any other employee
Over a third of workers in Great Britain now work remotely or in hybrid arrangements, but not all employers realise health and safety responsibilities apply equally at home as in the workplace.
- Employers have the same health and safety duties for home workers as for office-based staff
- Key risk areas to consider include stress and mental health, display screen equipment, and working environment
- Free guidance is available to help employers meet their responsibilities.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Britain’s national workplace regulator, is reminding employers of the need to assess the risks for all home workers.
Home and hybrid working is now found across almost every sector and business size. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in January 2026, 38 percent of workers in Great Britain were working remotely or in some kind of hybrid arrangement (25% hybrid and 13% working fully remotely).
HSE is advising employers to pay particular attention to three essential areas: stress and mental health, the safe use of display screen equipment (DSE), and the working environment – including accidents, emergencies, and lone working. This is a legal duty, not optional guidance.
Barbara Hockey, from HSE Engagement and Policy Division, said:
“Working from home can deliver benefits to both employers and employees but with more than three in ten workers now working remotely or in a hybrid arrangement, it’s important that employers understand their responsibilities.
“The good news for bosses is you don’t need to physically visit someone’s home to fulfil your duties, most of the time, the risks are low and the steps to manage them are straightforward, and HSE provides free guidance to support you.
“Practically, this means managers keeping in regular contact with their teams, talking openly about workloads and training needs, and making sure people aren’t under pressure to work outside their normal working hours.
“It also means having simple conversations about the physical environment by asking staff to visually check that their equipment is safe and not damaged, keeping work areas clear of trailing wires or obstructions, and making sure everyone knows what to do in an emergency.”
Free, practical resources are available at hse.gov.uk to help businesses of all sizes carry out home-working risk assessments and meet their obligations.
For more detail on the Office for National statistics, see: Public opinions and social trends, Great Britain: working arrangements – Office for National Statistics
Further information and free guidance for employers on homeworking health and safety responsibilities is available at hse.gov.uk.
