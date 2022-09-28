Welsh Government
|Printable version
Homebuyers to benefit from new tax rules
People buying homes in Wales for less than £225,000 will pay no tax, under new measures announced by the Finance Minister.
The threshold for paying Land Transaction Tax is being increased from £180,000 and the change will come into force from 10 October. There will also be a small increase in the rate of Land Transaction Tax for homes that cost more than £345,000.
The move is intended to ensure that the threshold for paying tax reflects the rise in prices of homes over the last 2 years.
People buying homes under £225,000 will not pay any Land Transaction Tax.
Anyone buying a home costing less than £345,000 will see a reduction in the tax they pay, up to a maximum of £1,575.
People buying homes worth more than £345,000 will see an increase – up to £550 – but these only represent around 15% of property transactions in Wales.
All other elements of Land Transaction Tax will remain unchanged, meaning there are no tax reductions provided to those purchasing second homes in Wales, unlike with stamp duty land tax in England.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said:
This is a change tailored to the unique needs of the housing market in Wales and contributes to our wider vision of a fairer tax system. 61% of homebuyers will not pay tax on their purchase. These changes will get support to people who need it and help with the impact of rising interest rates.
We also know that helping people at the lower end of the market will have a particular benefit for first time buyers. We help people buy their first home in a number of different ways, including shared ownership and help to buy schemes, and I am pleased to be able to extend that support through these changes to Land Transaction Tax.
The changes have been brought forward as a result of changes to stamp duty land tax (paid in England and Northern Ireland) announced by the UK Government in last week’s financial statement. The Welsh Government was considering making changes at its Budget later this year, but is making changes now to give clarity to the housing market.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/homebuyers-to-benefit-from-new-tax-rules
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee reappointed to continue delivering in the face of climate change28/09/2022 14:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today announced that the chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee, Martin Buckle, has been reappointed for a further three years.
Welsh communities invited to build innovative new schools28/09/2022 11:05:00
Welsh local authorities have been invited to bid to build two new schools, the Welsh Government has announced, as it launches its Sustainable Schools Challenge.
"We’re immensely thankful to all those across Wales who are acting as hosts to Ukrainians, but it’s vital that more households come forward”27/09/2022 16:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt on the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Wales at the FIFA World Cup: Economy Minister unveils Welsh Government projects to take Wales to the World27/09/2022 14:05:00
“With a global audience of five billion people, the FIFA World Cup offers a platform to take Wales to the world.”
Historic first Welsh Agriculture Bill to support farmers into the future27/09/2022 13:05:00
The first ever Welsh Agriculture Bill was laid before the Senedd yesterday, paving the way for ambitious and transformational legislation to support farmers, sustainable food production, and to conserve and enhance the Welsh countryside, culture and language, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths announced yesterday.
CIPS Corporate Award: Advanced Practitioner Programme27/09/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government is working with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply to deliver a Corporate Award Programme for the Welsh public sector.
Children in Wales to benefit from £100 million investment in childcare27/09/2022 09:05:00
A significant investment of nearly £100 million is being made by the Welsh Government to improve childcare availability, boost Welsh language provision and fund free part-time places.
Power grab fears over new UK government legislation26/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has raised concerns over a new Bill that could see the UK Government legislate in areas of devolved responsibility without the consent of Welsh Ministers or the Senedd.
Free Welsh lessons now available for 18 to 25s and teaching staff26/09/2022 12:33:00
Young people and education staff in Wales can now access free Welsh lessons as part of a Welsh Government initiative to increase the number of Welsh speakers.