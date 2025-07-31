HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Homebuyers warning as HMRC gets tough on bogus Stamp Duty claims
HMRC is actively pursuing dishonest agents who make false Stamp Duty Land Tax repayment claims
- Landmark Court of Appeal decision confirms that properties needing repair remain chargeable to residential rates of SDLT.
- Homebuyers warned about rogue agents advertising misleading SDLT repayment claims.
Homebuyers are being warned to avoid Stamp Duty Land Tax scams, following a landmark Court of Appeal decision.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning people purchasing properties to be vigilant of tax agents offering to secure Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) repayments on their behalf where repairs are needed to a property they have bought.
Some agents have suggested that, for a fee, they can reclaim SDLT the buyer has already paid by saying that the property is non-residential because it’s uninhabitable. But making claims of this kind often leave the homeowner liable for the full amount of SDLT, plus penalties and interest.
A recent Court of Appeal judgment in the case of Mudan & Anor v HMRC has confirmed that housing (“dwellings”) in need of repair are chargeable at the residential rates of SDLT, and that repayment claims based solely on a property’s condition are not valid.
This decision confirms HMRC’s long-standing view that if a property requires repairs but retains the fundamental characteristics of a dwelling, it is still suitable for use as a dwelling and attracts residential rates of SDLT. A key factor in determining suitability is whether a property had been previously used as a dwelling.
HMRC is taking decisive action on spurious SDLT repayment claims, using civil and criminal powers to deal with the minority who undermine the tax system.
Anthony Burke, HMRC’s Deputy Director of Compliance Assets, said:
The Court of Appeal’s decision is a major win, protecting public funds. Homebuyers should be cautious of allowing someone to make a Stamp Duty Land Tax repayment claim on their behalf. If the claim is inaccurate, you could end up paying more than the amount you were trying to recover.
Anyone who is unsure of the rules should check the SDLT guidance on GOV.UK.
As an example, if Joe bought a house in London for £1,100,000 and his solicitor filed the SDLT return, SDLT was calculated at the residential rates (£53,750). As the house required modernisation and repair, Joe couldn’t move in straight away. The house needed a new boiler, rewiring and damp proofing.
Shortly after moving in, Joe received an advert in the post from a repayment agent which incorrectly suggested that due to the required repairs they could get him a refund of SDLT on a ‘no win, no fee’ basis. In Joe’s case the refund amounted to £9,250 (the difference between residential and non-residential rates), less the agent’s 30% fee. Joe agreed for the agent to make a claim on his behalf, and he received his repayment. Later in the year, HMRC opened a compliance check into the repayment claim and concluded that the property was residential.
Consequently, Joe found out that he owed £9,250 SDLT, plus interest and a penalty, even though the agent only sent him £6,475, after deducting their fee. He is now out of pocket as the agent refused to cover the interest and penalty and the agent has since refused to respond to his emails and phone calls.
Further information
For more information visit HMRC’s Stamp Duty Land Tax guidance
SDLT is a self-assessed tax, so when claiming a repayment of SDLT it is the responsibility of the taxpayer to get it right.
In the case of Mudan & Anor v HMRC, the claimant had requested a refund of SDLT paid on a property transaction from August 2019. The property was in a poor state of repair. Their claim was submitted by their tax agent who persuaded them that the condition of the purchased property would qualify for a repayment. The dispute centred on the definition of residential property for SDLT purposes, and specifically whether the legal term ‘suitable for use as a dwelling’ meant that the purchaser should be able to move in straight away.
The primary findings from the Upper Tribunal decision include:
- being suitable for use as a dwelling does not mean the same thing as ready for immediate occupation
- taxpayers should assess to what extent the building has the fundamental characteristics of a dwelling, and is structurally sound
- if a property has previously been used as a dwelling, this will be relevant for considering whether it is suitable for use as a dwelling
- the question to consider is whether the defects have the result that the building no longer has the characteristics of a dwelling
The Court of Appeal firmly dismissed the appeal, finding that the Upper Tribunal decision was legally sound, and that the principles laid down in that decision are practical and workable. The decision confirms that the definition of ‘residential property’ should be considered against its statutory context, bearing in mind what the “ordinary speaker of English” would characterise as residential property (that being the “sort of property that people live in”). Past use of the building and whether it retains its identity or character as residential property, despite any disrepair and the requirement for renovations, will therefore be important considerations.
HMRC has a high success-rate litigating cases where the refund claimed is not due. We encourage customers to carefully consider the terms of engagement with the reclaims specialist including understanding any fee that might be taken.
Where a claim is due, it can be made directly by the customer at no cost.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/homebuyers-warning-as-hmrc-gets-tough-on-bogus-stamp-duty-claims
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
New services announced for Self Assessment customers as payment deadline approaches24/07/2025 16:10:00
New services coming for Self Assessment customers to improve registration and stopping Self Assessment processes as well as make it easier to appeal penalties.
New HMRC service announced for workers to take control of their tax affairs22/07/2025 15:20:00
New PAYE service announced to save around 35 million taxpayers’ time.
Side hustlers urged to get tax returns sorted now25/06/2025 14:10:00
HMRC is encouraging anyone with a side hustle to check if they need to complete a Self Assessment tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year.
Tax gap estimated at 5.3%19/06/2025 15:20:00
The estimated tax gap for the 2023 to 2024 tax year is £46.8 billion.
Be summer-job ready with the HMRC app18/06/2025 11:10:00
Download the HMRC app for summer job success.
826,000 families boost finances with childcare savings06/06/2025 17:05:00
Working families encouraged to sign up to Tax-Free Childcare to save up to £2,000 a year per child on their childcare bills.
Over £7.4 million put back in working people’s pockets by employers29/05/2025 16:07:00
Employers who have left workers over £7.4 million out of pocket by failing to pay the National Living and National Minimum Wage named.
Parents of teens reminded to extend Child Benefit claim online15/05/2025 11:20:00
Parents of 16 to 19 year olds can go online to extend their Child Benefit claim to guarantee payments in September.