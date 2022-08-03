Homeless Link
Homeless Link and Caritas Anchor House meet with Stephen Timms MP
Homeless Link's Head of Policy and Research Sophie Boobis, together with CEO of Caritas Anchor House Amanda Dubarry, met with the Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms on Friday 29 July.
Stephen Timms is a member of the APPG for ending homelessness as well as the chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee.
Amanda showed Stephen around Caritas Anchor House's new accommodation project Hope Street, which has converted a warehouse into self-contained flats for people experiencing homelessness.
The three also discussed a range of issues, including the recommendations in Homeless Link's recent report - 'Unlocking the door: A roadmap for supporting non-UK nationals facing homelessness in England.’
