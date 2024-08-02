Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link and NACCOM share new migrant homelessness briefing
Homeless Link and NACCOM have have published a new policy briefing exploring the key drivers of, and potential solutions to, homelessness amongst migrants.
The briefing outlines the the key drivers of migrant homelessness and what policies the new Government should implement to create a society with a home for everyone. It is supported by over 70 organisations working in the fields of homelessness, housing, and migrants’ rights, from local grassroots charities to leading national organisations including Criss, Shelter, the Refugee Council, and Refugee Action.
Homeless Link and NACCOM have written to the new Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anglea Eagle, sharing the briefing and requesting to work with the Home Office to reform the immigration and asylum system so it is no longer a direct cause of homelessness. Meanwhile, we will be sharing ways for our member organisations to support this work in the near future.
Policy briefing - Vital solutions to ending migrant homelessness
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-and-naccom-share-new-migrant-homelessness-briefing/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Swift action needed on homelessness epidemic as London rough sleeping rises31/07/2024 16:05:00
On 31 July, the CHAIN homelessness database published its quarterly report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between April and June 2024. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.
Universal Credit Managed Migration31/07/2024 14:05:00
In April 2024, the DWP began a process of managed migration to transfer all remaining legacy benefits recipients onto Universal Credit. So far, the managed migration has focused on Income Support or Child Tax Credits claimed in combination with other legacy benefits such as Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Housing Benefit. From September 2024, the managed migration of Job Seeker Allowance (JSA), and all other legacy ESA claims (originally scheduled for 2028) will begin.
Public Spending Review brings opportunity and risk31/07/2024 13:05:00
Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change reflects on the first big announcements on the economy from the new government.
Funding and training available for Peer Support Workers and Peer Supervisors in the South East26/07/2024 11:15:00
The South East School of Public Health in collaboration with the South East Inclusion Health Network, South East Office of Health Improvement and Disparities, have over the last two years developed an offer to support third-sector homelessness organisations to develop Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Peer Support Worker roles within their settings.
What can we expect from the new Government when it comes to homelessness?23/07/2024 14:10:00
If you’re anything like us, the last couple of weeks have felt a little disorienting. After the noise of the general election campaign and weeks spent poring over manifestos and potential ministers, we are now two weeks into a new Labour government – and the slower, serious business of Parliament has resumed.
Coaching Spotlight: Katie Duckworth10/07/2024 13:15:00
We recently had the pleasure of chatting with Coach Katie Duckworth, diving into her deep passion for coaching and her extensive 30-year background in the non-profit sector. Katie shares how she acts as a critical friend, offering invaluable support and creating a space for meaningful reflection for the professionals she works with in the homelessness sector.
The Kings Fund: Grants available to tackle health inequalities10/07/2024 11:25:00
Applications are now open for the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards and GSK Community Health programme, funded by GSK and managed in partnership with The King’s Fund.