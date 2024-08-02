Homeless Link and NACCOM share new migrant homelessness briefing

Homeless Link and NACCOM have have published a new policy briefing exploring the key drivers of, and potential solutions to, homelessness amongst migrants.

The briefing outlines the the key drivers of migrant homelessness and what policies the new Government should implement to create a society with a home for everyone. It is supported by over 70 organisations working in the fields of homelessness, housing, and migrants’ rights, from local grassroots charities to leading national organisations including Criss, Shelter, the Refugee Council, and Refugee Action.

Homeless Link and NACCOM have written to the new Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anglea Eagle, sharing the briefing and requesting to work with the Home Office to reform the immigration and asylum system so it is no longer a direct cause of homelessness. Meanwhile, we will be sharing ways for our member organisations to support this work in the near future.