Homeless Link and Riverside are organising a ‘Lobby’ of Parliament

Homeless Link and Riverside Housing Association are organising a ‘Lobby’ of Parliament on Tuesday 5th March 2024.

A ‘Lobby’ of Parliament is when a large number of organisations arrange to meet their local MP(s) in Westminster on the same day. Our ‘Lobby’ - ‘Ending Homelessness Together’ – will come at a time when MPs and political parties will be seriously thinking about a looming general election, so it’s great time to highlight our cause and advocate for long-term, evidence-based solutions to end homelessness.

We have booked a space a stone’s throw from Parliament for people to use as a base for the day. Alongside meeting MPs and key spokespeople from the main political parties, we will be running activities throughout the day as well as providing lunch and refreshments, followed by a ‘rally’ with speakers from the sector in the late afternoon. We will share a full itinerary soon.

If you would like to attend on the day, please sign up via this Eventbrite link. Please note that places are limited to two people per organisation. Once you have done this, please then write to your local MP to organise a meeting on Tuesday 5th March. We have produced example and template letters to help with this process, as well as a fact sheet on how best to contact your MP (see our campaign webpage for links to these). Once a meeting is confirmed Homeless Link will provide you with a full briefing if that would be helpful.

The general election in 2024 is a massive opportunity to highlight the needs of the homelessness sector. This lobby will be a chance for the sector to come together and push for the policies that can end homelessness in England. Please do try and come along and sign up using the form provided. If you have any questions at all, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Campaigns Manager Nye (details below).