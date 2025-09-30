Homeless Link backs call for an end to ‘scapegoating’ of migrants

Homeless Link has joined more than 100 other organisations in signing a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calling for an end to the “scapegoating” of migrants. Coordinated by Refugee Action, other signatories include Save the Children, Mind, Oxfam, Shelter, Greenpeace and the PCS trade union.

The letter comes following anti-migrant protests across the country, which have at times become violent. Demonstrations outside hotels and other facilities used for short-term asylum accommodation have posed real threats to residents and staff.

Advising against “performative policies” that cause harm to migrants and the wider community, the charities, service providers and other organisations signing the letter instead urge Ministers to tackle “growing extreme inequality, underfunded councils, lack of investment in quality housing, a crumbling NHS, the climate emergency and polluted waters.”

The letter also calls for the Home Secretary to work more closely with local authorities, charities and refugees, “who face the reality of the hostile policies and rhetoric.” This includes many of Homeless Link’s members working directly with refugees to support them in finding long-term, safe accommodation.

Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link yesterday said:

“The current climate of increased hostility towards migrants is having a direct impact on homelessness services up and down the country. Many of our members are involved in supporting migrants, whether they have been granted leave to remain or they are still progressing through the asylum application process. Services are reporting increased demand for help. “We need the Home Secretary to focus on working with other Secretaries of State to help drive down levels of homelessness and rough sleeping, including amongst migrants, rather than implementing policies that do the opposite.”

In collaboration with the No Accommodation Network, Homeless Link recently coordinated another open letter opposing the Government’s decision to halve the asylum accommodation move-on period. This change will lead to increased homelessness and rough sleeping amongst people who have newly been granted refugee status.