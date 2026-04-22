Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link backs Million Acts of Hope campaign
Homeless Link is proudly backing the Million Acts of Hope campaign, which celebrates people working hard to change their communities for the better across the country. Hundreds of charities and community groups are coming together from 13 – 20 May to speak about the positive change ordinary people are driving across the country.
The campaign aims to highlight the positive contribution of people and organisations to a better future as a counter to the divisive, pessimistic and hateful rhetoric from far-right groups. Multiple homelessness charities have reported to Homeless Link that this rhetoric has led to threats to their staff and people using their services.
Homeless Link members are encouraged to get involved too. The campaign is an opportunity to share the great work you are already doing with your community and beyond.
A free resource pack detailing how to get involved, with free digital and physical assets, is available on the Million Acts of Hope Website. You can get creative with the campaign, but suggested activities include:
- Celebrate what you are already doing: Write a blog or social media post explaining how your team’s work is driving positive change in your community, adding in the Million Acts of Hope graphics available in the campaign pack.
- Collect messages of hope from your service or wider community: Post these on social media to show the support for a more hopeful future
- Host a ‘hope’ event at your service: This could be a special event or something you already do, like a joint meal, an informal art class, or a social event
Whatever you do, please tag Homeless Link when you share on social media. We will reshare all members contributions to make sure your excellent work is recognised as widely as possible.
To make sure we can share and support anything you do as much as possible, please drop our Campaigns Manager Stefan an email to confirm you are taking part.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-backs-million-acts-of-hope-campaign/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Approved to deliver the CIH Level 4 qualification22/04/2026 15:05:00
We’re delighted to share that we have been officially approved to deliver the CIH Level 4 Homelessness Service Management qualification. This marks a significant milestone in our work to support and champion the professional development of managers and team leaders across the homelessness sector.
Government confirms next steps for Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act20/04/2026 10:10:00
The Government has published their long-awaited response to the consultation on the implementation of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act that took place between February and May 2025.
Supported Housing Regulations: what do I need to know?17/04/2026 09:20:00
This blog gives an overview of the key regulations and timescales. Our regulation of homelessness services webpage delves deeper into each area and implications for providers.
New member: Street Support Partnership Leeds10/04/2026 10:10:00
We are delighted to welcome Street Support Partnership Leeds as a new member of Homeless Link!
New member: Vision Care10/04/2026 09:10:00
We are delighted to welcome Vision Care as a new member of Homeless Link!
Celebrating 14 Years of Partnerships: Marking the Close of Homeless Link's National Partnership Support Service31/03/2026 11:10:00
Jeremy White, former Head of National Partnerships at Homeless Link reflects at a time of change.
Breaking the Cycle: The progress so far and what comes next30/03/2026 09:25:00
The opportunity to break the cycle
Government publishes homelessness guidance on duty to refer26/03/2026 15:20:00
The Government has published ‘A guide to the duty to refer’, outlining what the purpose of the duty to refer is.
Homeless Link to deliver key new initiatives as Government’s National Workforce Programme partner24/03/2026 11:10:00
Homeless Link will deliver innovative new initiatives as a key partner of the Government’s National Workforce Programme within its National Plan to End Homelessness, it was announced yesterday.