Homeless Link backs Million Acts of Hope campaign

Homeless Link is proudly backing the Million Acts of Hope campaign, which celebrates people working hard to change their communities for the better across the country. Hundreds of charities and community groups are coming together from 13 – 20 May to speak about the positive change ordinary people are driving across the country.

The campaign aims to highlight the positive contribution of people and organisations to a better future as a counter to the divisive, pessimistic and hateful rhetoric from far-right groups. Multiple homelessness charities have reported to Homeless Link that this rhetoric has led to threats to their staff and people using their services.

Homeless Link members are encouraged to get involved too. The campaign is an opportunity to share the great work you are already doing with your community and beyond.

A free resource pack detailing how to get involved, with free digital and physical assets, is available on the Million Acts of Hope Website. You can get creative with the campaign, but suggested activities include:

Celebrate what you are already doing: Write a blog or social media post explaining how your team’s work is driving positive change in your community, adding in the Million Acts of Hope graphics available in the campaign pack.

Collect messages of hope from your service or wider community: Post these on social media to show the support for a more hopeful future

Host a ‘hope’ event at your service: This could be a special event or something you already do, like a joint meal, an informal art class, or a social event

Whatever you do, please tag Homeless Link when you share on social media. We will reshare all members contributions to make sure your excellent work is recognised as widely as possible.

To make sure we can share and support anything you do as much as possible, please drop our Campaigns Manager Stefan an email to confirm you are taking part.