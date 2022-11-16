Homeless Link
Homeless Link calls on the Government to uplift homelessness funding in line with inflation
As we look ahead to the release of the Autumn Statement this Thursday 17th November, Homeless Link is calling on the Government to uplift homelessness funding in line with inflation.
As our ‘Keep Our Doors Open’ Policy Report lays out, rising inflation has combined with long-term funding deficits, staff shortages and increased demand for support to push an already stretched sector into crisis. Services nationally are concerned that without an inflationary funding uplift, they will be forced to scale back the support they offer or even close their doors all together.
Since the peak in rough sleeping across England in 2017, the Government has worked closely with the sector to reduce homelessness. During his leadership campaign Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his commitment “to end rough sleeping once and for all by 2024”. But the cost of living crisis has put this progress in jeopardy. Unless Government ensure homelessness services have the resources they need to deliver support, there is a risk they will not be there to meet the rise in demand.
