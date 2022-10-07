Homeless Link criticises Government announcement that public service budgets will not be uplifted

Speaking on the Today Programme on 3rd October, the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said that the Government will not uplift the public spending budgets announced in October 2021’s Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) in line with current levels of inflation.

Kwarteng recently said:

“I think it’s a matter of good practice and really important that we stick within the envelope of the CSR [the Comprehensive Spending Review].”

Responding to the Chancellor’s statement, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership charity for frontline homelessness organisations, recently said: