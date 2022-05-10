Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link deeply saddened by the tragic death of Steve Douglas CBE
St Mungo's have announced the sudden passing of their CEO Steve Douglas CBE.
St Mungo's have announced, with deep shock and sadness, that their CEO Steve Douglas CBE passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 8 May. The 57 year old leaves behond four children and a partner.
Responding to the tragic news, Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link yesterday said.
“Steve’s death is a tragic loss for his family, St Mungo’s and for the homelessness movement. I have worked closely Steve, in particular as a member of the Kerslake Commission which he personally instigated and continued to lead. The Commission brought people together across sectors to capture the lessons from the pandemic for homelessness, and to set out what that meant for the future. Its achievement was in large part due to Steve’s personal determination.
“I have worked with Steve over the years – before he came to St Mungo’s and he has long been a passionate advocate for the housing and homelessness sectors. His CBE was very well deserved. Steve’s death has come far too early. I know he would have gone on to achieve even greater things. Our thoughts are with all the staff at St Mungo’s, and of course with his family.”
Original article link: https://www.homeless.org.uk/connect/news/2022/may/09/homeless-link-deeply-saddened-by-tragic-death-of-steve-douglas-cbe
