Homeless Link event in Parliament to share new report on homelessness services

On 29 June the Homeless Link team will be in Parliament, hosting a drop-in session to share the findings of the soon-to-be published Support to End Homelessness 2025, our latest annual report on homelessness services in England. The event will take place from 4:00 – 5:30pm in the Boothroyd Room.

If you would like to encourage MPs in your area to join us and learn more about how they can support efforts to end and prevent homelessness, Homeless Link members can use our template letter (Word) to get in touch.

The session will focus on how the findings of the new report can guide Ministers as they aim to turn the ambitions contained in 2025’s National Plan to End Homelessness into action. We will explore opportunities around the Government's upcoming Value-for-Money review of homelessness services, and how increased cross-government accountability can work in practice.

Also available to Parliamentarians attending on the day will be briefings on homelessness statistics in their area, printed briefings on the report’s key findings and an opportunity to grab a photo with our Homeless Link placards to show their support for efforts to end homelessness in their community.