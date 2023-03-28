Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link "extremely disappointed" at Government's Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan
On 27/03/23, the Government announced new plans targeting anti-social behaviour. Among the new measures announced, include plans to introduce powers for the Police and local authorities to address rough sleeping and other street activity where it is causing a public nuisance.
Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change at Homeless Link, said:
“Homelessness is not a crime. When the Government committed to repealing the Vagrancy Act it was done with an understanding that people sleeping on our streets need to be supported not criminalised. Therefore, we are extremely disappointed to see that this new plan will result in further criminalisation of vulnerable people, rather than offering the constructive solutions that work in helping people off the streets for good.
“The measures proposed, including enforcement or risk of removal of belongings, will create distrust, pushing people away from the services and support they need. It could be a young person who’s recently left the care system, a woman who has fled an abusive partner or someone who couldn’t keep up with rising rents. Regardless, this plan is a backwards step undermining the Government's own commitment to ending rough sleeping in this parliament.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-extremely-disappointed-at-governments-anti-social-behaviour-action-plan/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
‘Making Women Count’ – challenging the systems that keep women’s rough sleeping unseen27/03/2023 15:05:00
Written by Lucy Campbell, Head of Multiple Disadvantage, Single Homeless Project
A Year in Review: building capacity, skills, and knowledge of frontline staff and volunteers27/03/2023 09:25:00
Over the last year, Homeless Link’s National Practice Development (NPD) team have focussed on a range of areas
Rising rents are blocking people from moving on from homelessness accommodation22/03/2023 16:20:00
Beverly Munden, Senior Practitioner at BCHA, writes about how rising rents and frozen LHA rates mean supported housing services are struggling to help people move on to independent accommodation.
The Spring Budget: What will it mean for the homelessness sector?20/03/2023 11:10:00
Policy Manager Cat Tottie analyses the announcements made in the recent Spring Budget and what impact they will have on the homelessness sector.
Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill: Update20/03/2023 10:10:00
Homeless Link Head of Policy Sophie Boobis, provides an update on this proposes legislation
Chronic increase of ‘hidden’ homelessness in the countryside fuelled by cost-of-living crisis, ground-breaking report shows17/03/2023 11:10:00
Homeless Link was part of a steering group for, and is supporting asks from, a newly released report from academics at the University of Kent and the University of Southampton.
Homeless Link warns of “missed opportunity” in Spring Budget17/03/2023 09:20:00
On 15/03/23, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the Government’s spending plans in the Spring Budget.
Neurodiversity and Homelessness14/03/2023 16:10:00
This week is Neurodiversity Celebration Week, a worldwide initiative that challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences.
Homeless Link joins charity sector call for urgent support10/03/2023 09:20:00
Homeless Link has signed a joint letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with NCVO and other leaders across the charity sector. The letter calls for urgent action in next week's budget to help charities deal with increasing demand for their services during the cost of living of crisis and as energy prices spiral.