Homeless Link hosts UK Right to Food Commission online workshop
On Monday 16th March between 2:30 – 4:00pm Homeless Link will host an online workshop on behalf of the UK Right to Food Commission. The session aims to capture the experience and insight of those working to relieve food poverty in all kinds of homelessness services. Find out more and sign up to get involved.
The session will be attended by commissioners from the Right to Food Commission who will explore the connections between food, hunger and homelessness as part of the interactive workshop.
What is the Right to Food Commission?
The Commission’s stated purpose is: “to gather evidence, amplify lived experience, and develop clear, practical recommendations for embedding the right to food in law, policy and practice across the four nations and regions of the UK”.
Following the session, and a series of other sessions with groups affected by food poverty, the commissioners will use the insight shared in these workshops to build their recommendations.
Homelessness and access to food
Homeless Link’s Unhealthy State of Homelessness report (2025) underlines the challenges those experiencing homelessness face in accessing food, with 36% of survey respondents stating they only eat one meal per day.
With this in mind, we strongly encourage all Homeless Link members to engage with the session if possible.
Anybody whose work relates to food poverty is welcome to join, such as those working with people experiencing food poverty or anybody working in a homelessness setting where food is prepared or served. This includes outreach, day centres, and accommodation services with kitchen facilities or meal services even if you do not provide the food yourself.
How to join
The session is scheduled for 2.30pm-4pm on Monday 16th March 2026. See the event listing on our website for full details.
If you cannot make this time, the commission is also accepting written evidence which you can submit using this link.
