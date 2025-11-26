Homeless Link joins call for Local Housing Allowance rate uplift

On Wednesday 19 November, Homeless Link joined colleagues from Crisis and 15 other charities outside Parliament to call on the Chancellor to unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates in the upcoming Budget.

One of the asks in our Breaking The Cycle campaign, unfreezing LHA rates would help prevent people becoming homeless due to rising rental costs.

Since the event, there has been speculation that changes may be considered in the Budget. This was also in part prompted by comments made by Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed during a Select Committee session.

Speaking to Yahoo News to address this speculation, Homeless Link Head of Policy and Research Sophie Boobis stated:

“We are really pleased that Steve Reed is open to more discussion of the Local Housing Allowance. Unfreezing the allowance would undoubtedly make rents more affordable and have a significant impact on the number of people facing homelessness. We hope to hear more in the budget on Wednesday.”