Homeless Link joins charity sector call for urgent support
Homeless Link has signed a joint letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with NCVO and other leaders across the charity sector. The letter calls for urgent action in next week's budget to help charities deal with increasing demand for their services during the cost of living of crisis and as energy prices spiral.
The letter calls for:
Targeted funding for charities to support with energy costs, such as grant funding and reform of proposed energy support schemes.
- Support for charities to safely reduce energy use, such as releasing social finance and grants for energy saving improvements.
- Uplifting government contracts so they cover the true cost of delivery. This includes raising contract payments in line with inflation and a longer term funding settlement for local and devolved governments.
- Extension of the current Energy Price Guarantee for households and a commitment to work with charities to develop long term policy solutions, particularly for households most at risk of fuel poverty.
The letter is closely aligned to Homeless Link's Keep Our Doors Open Campaign.
