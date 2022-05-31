Homeless Link joins Renters Reform Coalition

Homeless Link yesterday (30th May 2022) joined the Renters Reform Coalition.

Made up of over 20 organisations who represent private renters, the Renters Reform Coalition works to reform the private rented sector so that everyone who relies on it for their home can prosper.

With the Government announcing the upcoming Renters Reform Bill within the Queen’s Speech, the upcoming few months will be vital in helping to deliver a fairer rental market with greater protections for tenants, thus helping to prevent more people from becoming homeless. Homeless Link will work with the coalition to provide support in this aim, as well as sharing news and ways to get involved with its members.