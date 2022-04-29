Homeless Link labels new statistics showing a huge rise in private evictions as “very worrying”

New Staturoy Homelessness statistics for October to December 2021 show a big rise in the number of people made homeless through private sector evictions.

On 28/04/22, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities released the Statutory Homelessness statistics for October to December 2021. Key statistics from the release are below:

64,890 households were owed a homelessness duty (meaning they were judged to be homeless or threatened with homelessness) by their local authority between October and December 2021, down 6% from the previous quarter.

Despite this, there has been a 17% increase in those at risk of homelessness as a result of no-fault evictions from the private rented sector (5,260 households) when compared to the previous quarter and a 168% increase when compared with the same period last year when the evictions pause was still in place.

The number of households owed a homeless duty due to rent arrears in the private rented sector has seen a 40% increase since the same period last year

The ending of an Assured Shorthold Tenancy was the leading cause for those at risk of homelessness (11,380 households).

Responding to the statistics, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership charity for frontline homelessness organisations in England, yesterday said: