Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link labels new statistics showing a huge rise in private evictions as “very worrying”
New Staturoy Homelessness statistics for October to December 2021 show a big rise in the number of people made homeless through private sector evictions.
On 28/04/22, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities released the Statutory Homelessness statistics for October to December 2021. Key statistics from the release are below:
- 64,890 households were owed a homelessness duty (meaning they were judged to be homeless or threatened with homelessness) by their local authority between October and December 2021, down 6% from the previous quarter.
- Despite this, there has been a 17% increase in those at risk of homelessness as a result of no-fault evictions from the private rented sector (5,260 households) when compared to the previous quarter and a 168% increase when compared with the same period last year when the evictions pause was still in place.
- The number of households owed a homeless duty due to rent arrears in the private rented sector has seen a 40% increase since the same period last year
- The ending of an Assured Shorthold Tenancy was the leading cause for those at risk of homelessness (11,380 households).
Responding to the statistics, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership charity for frontline homelessness organisations in England, yesterday said:
“The huge rise in evictions from the private rented sector is very worrying, especially as the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis are already being felt in households across the country and will likely lead to a further rise in the coming months. Local authorities and homeless services will do everything they can to prevent or end people’s homelessness, but a huge shortage of affordable accommodation makes this very difficult.
“Despite the Government committing to ending no fault evictions three years ago, tens of thousands of people a year continue to be evicted through Section 21 notices. The upcoming Renters Reform Bill must urgently address this, giving tenants more security in the turbulent months ahead, while implementing measures to make rents more affordable.
“At the same time, inflation hit 7% in March, but the Government raised welfare benefits by just 3.1%. Clearly there is an imbalance there, before even taking into account that the welfare system was underfunded to begin with. Raising welfare payments in line with inflation will be critical to helping people not in full-time work to stay afloat.”
Original article link: https://www.homeless.org.uk/connect/news/2022/apr/28/homeless-link-labels-new-statistics-showing-huge-rise-in-private-evictions
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link releases a new animation introducing a Strengths-based Approach28/04/2022 11:10:00
Homeless Link are delighted to announce the release of a new animation introducing people to a Strengths-based Approach and the impact it can have on the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness.
Living with COVID-19 in the homelessness sector25/04/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Julie Cook, Friday, 22 April 2022.
“She gives me the confidence to thrive.” The impact of understanding trauma within homelessness services.22/04/2022 12:20:00
Blog posted by: Nye Jones Thursday, 21 April 2022.
Government announces consultation on repealing the Vagrancy Act19/04/2022 11:20:00
The consultation is a great opportunity to provide evidence which could lead to embedding more compassionate, support-led approaches across the country.
Support for the People of Ukraine14/04/2022 10:15:00
The war in Ukraine and the desperate attempts by millions of Ukrainian people to flee to safety has filled us all with horror. In this blog we set out some of the facts about the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, we highlight some challenges and ask for your input.
How homeless services can engage candidates standing at the upcoming local elections05/04/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Nye Jones, Monday, 4 April 2022.
Why celebrating success is vital for the homelessness sector31/03/2022 09:20:00
With applications open for the Homeless Link Excellence Awards, new judge Jo Prestidge – Homeless Link’s Head of National Practice Development - explains why she's proud to be judging this year's competition and why we need to celebrate more.
The response to StreetLink’s appeal shows people truly care about rough sleeping25/03/2022 11:10:00
With the cost of living crisis starting to take hold, Director of StreetLink Fiona Colley writes about why she’s thankful for the commitment of StreetLink’s supporters.
Homeless Link warns that the Chancellor’s Spring Statement will do little to prevent a rise in homelessness24/03/2022 11:05:00
Homeless Link responds to The Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement, warning that the the lack of focus on increasing welfare in line with inflation means the measures announced will do little to prevent a rise in homelessness.