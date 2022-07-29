The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities yesterday released the Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2022. Key statistics include:

Households at risk of homelessness due to a S21 eviction notice (no fault eviction) rose by 18% from the previous quarter, and 142% from the same period last year

74,230 households were owed a homelessness duty between January and March 2022, an 11% increase compared to the previous three months.

This is driven by a 16% increase in households at risk of homelessness (37,260), reaching pre-pre-pandemic levels.

74,230 households were assessed as being homeless or threatened with homelessness and owed a duty by their local authority, up 5% from the same quarter last year.

Households threatened with homelessness due to the end of a private rented Assured Shorthold Tenancy has nearly doubled, up 98% to 13,810 households.

10,290 households were homeless, or at risk of homelessness due to landlords selling or re-letting their property, the highest number since current records began. An increase of 127% on the same period last year.

Overall, in 2021/22 there has been a 3% increase in people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness compared to 2020/21.

Responding to the statistics, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership charity for frontline homelessness organisations in England, yesterday said: