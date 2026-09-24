Homeless Link partners with Sheffield City Council to strengthen homelessness prevention across the city

A new partnership between Sheffield City Council and Homeless Link, aims to strengthen homelessness prevention and rough sleeping support across the city over the coming year.

The partnership brings together organisations from housing, health, criminal justice, and the voluntary and faith sectors to take a coordinated approach to preventing homelessness. By identifying prevention hotspots and tackling barriers within local systems, the programme focuses on delivering practical solutions that help people access support earlier and avoid homelessness wherever possible.

While prevention is essential, it is equally important that people experiencing rough sleeping today receive the support they need. Alongside this work, Homeless Link are delivering a workforce development programme, equipping frontline professionals across the city with the skills and confidence to provide effective, person-centred support and helping to reduce the risk of homelessness becoming entrenched or recurring.

A key part of the partnership is co-production with people who have lived experience of homelessness. Their insights and expertise will help shape priorities and ensure solutions are grounded in the realities faced by those most affected.

The partnership will also support the development of shared tools, learning resources and an outcomes framework to measure impact, track progress and strengthen Sheffield’s homelessness prevention system, helping to reduce homelessness across the city.

Together, this work aims to make homelessness in Sheffield rare, brief and non-recurring through stronger partnerships, improved support and earlier intervention.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Homelessness is often a traumatic experience for anyone who experiences it, as well as their family and friends. Our staff are human too and, by equipping and training them on a trauma-informed approach to helping people, we expect to see better outcomes all round. It is not only looking after our staff’s wellbeing, important though that is – it is also about providing a better experience to people who are going through homelessness.

“By bringing together partners from housing, health, criminal justice, and the voluntary sector, we can build on the good work already taking place across the city and ensure people receive the right support at the earliest possible stage.

“Together, we share the ambition of making homelessness in Sheffield rare, brief and non-recurring, and we look forward to working with Homeless Link and our partners to achieve lasting positive change for Sheffield residents.”

Rick Henderson, Chief Executive of Homeless Link added: “Preventing homelessness is always better than responding to crisis. We’re delighted to be working with Sheffield City Council and partners to strengthen prevention and enhance rough sleeping support skills across the city. By bringing services together, building workforce skills and confidence, and involving people with lived experience, we can help ensure people receive the right support at the right time and help make homelessness in Sheffield rare, brief and non-recurring.”

Patrick Fowler, the Homeless Link associate leading on the project said: "Through engagement with a wide range of partners and people with lived experience, the project has already brought together perspectives from across Sheffield's voluntary, community, faith and public sectors to shape a shared understanding of rough sleeping prevention. While highlighting the considerable work already underway across the city, the engagement has also identified opportunities for earlier intervention and stronger collaboration. Together, this provides a strong foundation for a more coordinated approach to preventing rough sleeping, and we look forward to continuing this work with partners across Sheffield."

To find out more about Homeless Link's consultancy offering or find out how we can partner with your local area, take a look at our information or get in touch with Jeremy White using the buttons below.