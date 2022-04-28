Homeless Link
Homeless Link releases a new animation introducing a Strengths-based Approach
Homeless Link are delighted to announce the release of a new animation introducing people to a Strengths-based Approach and the impact it can have on the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness.
A Strengths-based Approach is a way of working that focuses on peoples’ strengths, interests and goals and that views them as equal partners in their own support. It involves re-framing the work of organisations to focus on an individual’s identified goals, with a considerable focus on building positive relationships between people working in organisations and those accessing them.
The animation was produced by Digital Finch and based on insights and feedback from experts by experience. It focuses on the story of a woman called Jade and how Grace (her Coach) and the wider community work with her as she identifies her strengths and goals. It shows how the four themes of a Strengths-based-Approach – Strengths, Relationships, Consistency and Community – work in practice, following Jade as she builds on her pre-existing skills and starts to see herself in a new light.
We hope you enjoy it and find it useful. It is available as an open resource for the homelessness sector to use to help spread the word about the importance of embedding strengths-based principles so please share the link widely and use it internally too.
You can read more about strengths-based working on our resources page, including our introduction to strengths-based working, as well as a more detailed framework on how to become a strength-based service.
Original article link: https://www.homeless.org.uk/connect/blogs/2022/apr/27/homeless-link-releases-new-animation-introducing-strengths-based-approach
