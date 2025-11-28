Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link responds Chancellor's 2025 Budget statement
On 26 November 2025, Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the Labour Government’s annual Budget statement.
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness organisations in England, commented:
“With the cross-government Homelessness Strategy due to be published in the coming weeks, we’ve been looking forward to a Budget that enables a whole-government approach to ending and preventing homelessness.
“And with levels of homelessness continuing to rise, a Budget that empowers frontline services to scale up their support for people facing the trauma and insecurity of homelessness is urgently needed.
“In today’s Budget, we saw a number of positive measures that could help us move beyond the current crisis.”
“We’re very pleased to see the Treasury commit to a review of government funding for homelessness services, including how to improve the supply of good quality supported housing. This has been a key ask of our Breaking the Cycle campaign, and is a vital step in building a more effective approach to homelessness support and prevention. We look forward to a process geared towards ensuring services are fully resourced to deliver our shared mission of ending and preventing homelessness.”
“The commitment to introduce new earned income disregards in Housing Benefit for claimants in supported housing is also a welcome step. If implemented correctly, this change has the potential to remedy a long-standing flaw in the benefits system which means those living in supported housing can be left financially worse-off when they start working.”
“The removal of the two-child limit on child benefit also has the potential to significantly reduce child poverty, and so act to prevent homelessness upstream.”
“There are areas where we would have liked to see the Chancellor go further. The sector has long been calling for reform to Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates and it is deeply disappointing to see no movement on this in today’s statement. This will put more people at risk of homelessness with numbers already at record levels.”
“Beyond today’s announcements, we urge the Treasury to build on the positive measures announced today by continuing to play a full and committed role in the Interministerial Group on Tackling Rough Sleeping and Homelessness - both as it finalises the design of the cross-government Homelessness Strategy and begins implementation.
“Only with a central commitment from the Treasury to marshal the resources of government will we turn the tide on record levels of homelessness that continue to devastate lives.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-responds-chancellors-2025-budget-statement/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
A home is the only way to end homelessness27/11/2025 10:20:00
The first ever European Housing First Partners Conference was held in Berlin in early November, with Homeless Link in attendance. Alex Smith, interim head of our National Practice Development team, reflects on the event.
MPs to debate funding for homelessness26/11/2025 16:15:00
MPs will have an opportunity to debate funding levels for homelessness services during a Backbench Business Debate next week, which takes place from 9:30am on Tuesday 02 December.
Homeless Link joins call for Local Housing Allowance rate uplift26/11/2025 15:15:00
On Wednesday 19 November, Homeless Link joined colleagues from Crisis and 15 other charities outside Parliament to call on the Chancellor to unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates in the upcoming Budget.
The Unhealthy State of Homelessness 202525/11/2025 10:25:00
We recently (22 November 2025) launched the third report in our research series The Unhealthy State of Homelessness.
The art of finding information: making our Knowledge Hub more user-centred18/11/2025 09:15:00
If you didn't get chance to be involved in this workshop, you'll be invited to our 1:1 sessions early next year where you can preview our new page designs and share your feedback before they are launched. You'll get £50 as a thank you for taking part.
How is your Christmas shopping going?11/11/2025 15:10:00
I know - it's far too early to even think about! But act now - and your supporters and staff could be raising money for you while they shop.
Tender Opportunity: Exploring Social Investment in the Homelessness Sector07/11/2025 12:20:00
Since 2017, Homeless Link has supported organisations in the homelessness sector with blended finance loans and grants to help them grow and create impact.
What the Decent Homes Standard means for homelessness services05/11/2025 11:10:00
The Government recently consulted on updating the Decent Homes Standard (DHS), which currently applies to social housing and which will eventually apply to all forms of privately rented housing with the passage of the Renters’ Rights Act.
Rough sleeping in London remains near record levels03/11/2025 10:10:00
On 31 October, the CHAIN (Combined Homelessness and Information Network) homelessness database published its report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between July and September 2025. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.