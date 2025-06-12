Homeless Link
Homeless Link responds to Comprehensive Spending Review
On 11 June, Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the first Comprehensive Spending Review of the Labour government, which is expected to set the Government’s spending priorities for the remainder of this Parliament.
In the coming days and weeks, Homeless Link will be thoroughly analysing how the measures announced will affect efforts to end and prevent homelessness in communities across the country.
However, as a representative body of over 750 homelessness support and prevention providers, our initial analysis suggests a mixed impact for those services.
Homeless Link’s CEO Rick Henderson comments:
"Yesterday’s statement brings much welcome financial clarity and investment to prevent and end homelessness."
“Now we look ahead to the upcoming Homelessness Strategy for the details on how funding will reach the frontline services providing vital support for those currently experiencing rough sleeping and homelessness, and deliver on the opportunities set out by Treasury."
“In our Breaking the Cycle campaign, we have been calling for a shift to investment in prevention and support to Break the Cycle of rising homelessness. Therefore, we are extremely encouraged by the focus on early intervention and prevention of homelessness, the protection of existing budgets and the additional £100m commitment to fund vital work in this area.”
“Likewise, levels of investment in social housing are genuinely historic recognising the systemic changes needed to tackle the unacceptable levels of homelessness we face in this country.”
“We look forward to working closely with the government on taking forward the financial clarity provided by this Spending Review to inform a wider homelessness strategy that delivers the transformative change we need to see to prevent and end homelessness for good.”
