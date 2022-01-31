Homeless Link responds to “encouraging” figures which show a fall in rough sleeping in London

New CHAIN rough sleeping figures for quarter 3 of 2021/22 show a 17% fall in people sleeping rough in the capital compared to same quarter in the previous year.

Released today (31/01/21), new CHAIN rough sleeping figures for London from October to December 2021 show the following:

1314 people slept rough for the first time, a 17% reduction when compared to the same period in 2020.

Of these 1314 people, 75% slept rough for just one night, 22% slept rough for more than one night but did not go on to live on the streets and 3% were deemed to be living on the streets.

Overall, the number of people deemed to be living on the streets increased to 40, a 60% increase on the previous quarter but a 15% reduction compared to the same period in 2020 .

Responding to the figures, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link the national membership charity for frontline homeless organisations, said: