Homeless Link responds to new data: government must take further action to end the vicious cycle of homelessness
On 16 October 2025, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the latest Statutory Homelessness statistics and its Rough Sleeping Data Framework for April to June 2025.
Key statistics include:
- On 30 June 2025, 132,410 households were in temporary accommodation. This is the highest number on record and an increase of 7.6% from 30 June 2024. This includes 172,420 children - households with children have increased 7.5% annually.
- In April to June 2025, 78,630 households were assessed as owed a duty to prevent or relieve homelessness, a 5.5% decrease from the same period last year, and a 5.8% decrease from the previous quarter.
- 36,160 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness and therefore owed a prevention duty which is down 4.6% from same period last year, and a 3.9% decrease from the previous quarter.
- 42,470 households were accepted as already homeless and owed a relief duty, down 9.4% from the same period last year, and down 7.3% since last quarter.
- An estimated 8,732 people were rough sleeping throughout June 2025. This represents a 13% increase from the previous quarter (March 2025) and a 5% increase from the same time last year (June 2024).
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for homelessness services, said: “The latest data has brought some positive news, with fewer households owed support to prevent or relieve homelessness than the same time last year.
“However, it is devastating to see more people than ever forced to live in temporary accommodation and increasing numbers of people facing the trauma of sleeping rough. These are individuals, families and children whose lives are being damaged due to the policy failures of successive governments. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
“We are calling on our government to take more comprehensive action so that the vicious cycle of homelessness and rough sleeping can be ended for good. Each government department must take responsibility for identifying and delivering on actions to prevent and end homelessness. We need the Homelessness Strategy to deliver an emergency response, empowering vital homelessness services to provide lifesaving support that meets the high demand from people sleeping rough, while putting in place an ambitious, well-resourced plan to transform homelessness support within a decade.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-responds-to-new-data-government-must-take-further-action-to-end-the-vicious-cycle-of-homelessness/
