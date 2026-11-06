Homeless Link responds to the Home Secretary’s statement on earned settlement

In a statement made to Parliament on Monday (02 November 2026), the Government outlined its intention to proceed with major changes to indefinite leave to remain rules, introducing a system of ‘earned settlement’. The changes mean many migrants will face a significantly longer wait before they can achieve settlement in the UK, with the standard qualifying period increasing from 5 to 10 years.

Those who claim welfare support will be penalised, and nobody who has claimed welfare support within the last 5 years will be able to settle. Refugees are particularly harshly affected, with most now facing a 20-year qualifying period, and those who arrive by small boat subject to 30 years. The new rules for refugees are more punitive than those originally proposed in the consultation.

Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, recently said: