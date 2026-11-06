Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link responds to the Home Secretary’s statement on earned settlement
In a statement made to Parliament on Monday (02 November 2026), the Government outlined its intention to proceed with major changes to indefinite leave to remain rules, introducing a system of ‘earned settlement’. The changes mean many migrants will face a significantly longer wait before they can achieve settlement in the UK, with the standard qualifying period increasing from 5 to 10 years.
Those who claim welfare support will be penalised, and nobody who has claimed welfare support within the last 5 years will be able to settle. Refugees are particularly harshly affected, with most now facing a 20-year qualifying period, and those who arrive by small boat subject to 30 years. The new rules for refugees are more punitive than those originally proposed in the consultation.
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, recently said:
“We oppose the Government’s decision to press ahead with the majority of its proposals for introducing a system of ‘earned settlement’. As we made clear in our consultation response, these proposals are highly likely to increase levels of homelessness and destitution. The new even stricter rules for refugees will exacerbate this.
“Homelessness affects households across the country, but non-UK nationals are more vulnerable to homelessness than people with UK citizenship, and those with restricted or No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) and/or unsettled immigration status even more so. Long, complex and expensive settlement pathways cause financial hardship, debt and housing insecurity. Increasing the amount of time before these people can achieve settlement will increase the amount of time that a significant number of people are at a heightened risk of homelessness.
“A system favouring people able to earn high incomes will discriminate against those most at risk of, or likely to have experienced, homelessness. The changes will also disincentivise people from claiming welfare support they are entitled to, which will trap people in destitution for longer.
“We are particularly alarmed by press reports that the Home Office has refused to reveal the expected impact of these and other immigration changes on levels of homelessness. These actions directly undermine the cross-departmental ambitions of the National Plan to End Homelessness, and will make the Prime Minister’s stated ambitions on ending homelessness far harder to achieve. The Government must acknowledge that we cannot end homelessness without stopping our asylum and immigration systems from causing homelessness.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-responds-to-the-home-secretarys-statement-on-earned-settlement/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Housing First in Europe. What's next for the UK?06/11/2026 13:25:00
Last week, several of us from Homeless Link had the fantastic opportunity to attend the Housing First Europe conference in Rotterdam.
Future Foundations: free training for volunteers with lived experience06/11/2026 11:33:00
Your volunteers with lived experience are already making a difference. Help them take the next step!
PIP journey review: have your say05/11/2026 11:05:00
The DWP are reviewing the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) journey and are looking for support with this from homelessness sector organisations. They are keen to engage with stakeholders to understand their perspectives and gather any relevant evidence or insights on the customer experience, what works well and where there may be opportunities to improve.
What the 2026 budget meant for homelessness02/11/2026 12:25:00
Breathing room or big ambitions? The Budget 2026, explained.
Rise in rough sleeping in London demonstrates challenges ahead to turn government rough sleeping ambitions into action02/11/2026 10:05:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN figures for Q2 2026/27
Homeless Link reacts to 2026 Budget statement29/10/2026 13:25:00
Homeless Link has issued an immediate response to the Chancellor's 2026 Budget statement. Further analysis of the details of the Budget and implications for our members will be shared in the coming days and weeks.
When eye care is accessible, the impact goes beyond sight26/10/2026 09:25:00
When someone is experiencing homelessness, eye care might not be the first thing on their mind. But being able to see clearly can make a real difference to how they navigate everyday life, access support and maintain their independence.
Support veterans affected by the armed forces LGBT ban: 12 December deadline23/10/2026 11:25:00
Homelessness services are being encouraged to raise awareness of an upcoming deadline for veterans affected by the armed forces LGBT ban to access financial and non-financial recognition by using the Ministry of Defence’s Ally Pack.
Homeless Link responds to Panorama’s ‘Big Housing Rip-off’20/10/2026 13:20:00
On 19 October BBC’s Panorama programme broadcast an episode focused on rogue landlords accused of exploiting supported housing residents by providing minimal or no support services, while claiming high levels of rent through Enhanced Housing Benefit.