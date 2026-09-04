Homeless Link
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Homeless Link seeks nominations for political Homelessness Support Champions
Homeless Link is asking member organisations to nominate politicians who have been supportive of their work as a Homelessness Support Champion.
Homeless Link will then support this newly-created group to speak up for the homelessness support and prevention services who will be vital in delivering the Prime Minister’s ambitions on ending and preventing homelessness.
Nominations will be accepted from any Homeless Link member, and can be for any type of politician who has supported your work. This could be an MP, but also a councillor, a regional mayor or a member of the House of Lords.
You can nominate a politician by completing this quick form.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-seeks-nominations-for-political-homelessness-support-champions/
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