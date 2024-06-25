Homeless Link seeks partners for a new trauma-informed care Learning Programme

How to make your homelessness service trauma-informed

Today, Homeless Link published a new and much needed resource for those working in the homelessness sector. Our ‘Being trauma informed practice development framework’ is designed to enable implementation of trauma informed approaches across a range of service models and size of organisations.

New learning programme opportunity

Alongside the Framework, we are pleased to launch a new opportunity for organisations that would like to be, or are in the process of becoming, trauma-informed. A new Learning Programme will bring multiple partner organisations together for structured learning and reflection, and collect evidence about how to implement the approach and the impact this.

You can find more information about how the partnership learning programme will work, the sort of activities that will be involved and what partner organisations can expect to receive as part of the programme, and you can register your interest via the button below.

