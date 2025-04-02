Homeless Link
Homeless Link sign Open Letter on welfare reforms
Homeless Link back coalition speaking out on welfare reforms
On 18 March Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall proposed a package of welfare reforms, including significant cuts to disability benefits. Further details were then revealed in the Spring Statement on 26 March.
Our Breaking the Cycle campaign emphasises the need for a cross-government approach to reducing homelessness, and major welfare reforms such as those announced in the last few weeks could have a very significant impact on people affected by and at risk of homelessness.
That's why Homeless Link have joined more than one hundred organisations in signing Scope’s Open Letter to the Chancellor, warning of the potential impact of these cuts.
People with disabilities are already much more likely to experience homelessness, and homelessness can have an extremely negative health impact on people with disabilities.
In signing Scope’s letter, we call on Ministers to make sure any reforms avoid growing the already unacceptably high number of people with disabilities without a secure home.
