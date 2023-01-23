Homeless Link
Homeless Link signs joint letter calling for greater energy support for charities
Homeless Link has signed a letter together with NCVO, Hospice UK, Age UK and Women's Aid Federation England, calling on the Government to introduce increased support for charities struggling to pay inflated energy bill.
The letter below was first published in the Financial Times.
Dear Sir
The escalating energy crisis is significantly impacting charities and their communities. The government's current energy bill relief scheme has provided vital support. From March, this support is set to be significantly cut, forcing charities to make difficult decisions about their services and future.
The new high energy use scheme excludes charities such as hospices, social care, community leisure, women’s refuges, and homelessness services. These providers cannot reduce their high energy use without compromising their services and users’ safety; and unlike businesses, they cannot pass on these costs.
Charities save lives. For every charity forced to cut back on its services there are people losing that lifeline.
We need a long-term solution and an urgent review of the new high energy use discount scheme.
Energy companies must prove their commitment to people and communities by meeting with charities and government to get a grip on this crisis. There are some big winners in the energy sector this winter, but charities, and the communities they serve, are left in the cold.
Yours faithfully,
Sarah Vibert
CEO, NCVO
Rick Henderson
CEO, Homeless Link
Toby Porter
CEO, Hospice UK
Caroline Abrahams
Charity Director, Age UK
Farah Nazeer
Chief Executive, Women’s Aid Federation England
Latest News from
Homeless Link
New episode of going Beyond podcast with Andy Phee23/01/2023 15:25:00
In the second episode of Season 2, we speak with Andy Phee, mindfulness practitioner and teacher at Oxford University’s Mindfulness Centre. Andy also works at EASL (Enabling Assessments Service London), a community interest company and mental health team who work collaboratively with homelessness services across London in providing assessments for homeless individuals experiencing poor mental health and in helping staff teams to develop psychologically informed environments.
Energy bill discount scheme: More uncertainty and less support leaves the sector vulnerable23/01/2023 14:25:00
Since October last year, the Government has provided relief on rapidly rising energy costs for businesses including charities through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS). This support has been vital, but earlier this month the Treasury chose to ignore our calls for further assistanceand announced it will be significantly reducing the level of support from April onwards, in a move that marks yet more uncertainty for the homelessness sector.
Advocating to protect local homelessness budgets19/01/2023 13:10:00
Across the country, local authorities are working to finalise their budgets for 2023/24. While many will have already published their draft budgets, these are not set in stone. January and February of each year represent an intense period of negotiation, with different sections of local government all putting their case forward to avoid cuts to their funding.
Accredited qualification applications now open19/01/2023 12:10:00
Applications are now open for the new Level 3 Certificate in Providing Homelessness Services qualification.
Leading homelessness organisations warn of devastating impact of not extending energy support16/12/2022 15:20:00
On 15th December 2022, 34 of the country's leading homelessness organisations wrote to to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps, warning of the “devastating” impact of not extending the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) beyond March 2023.
It’s time to start prioritising our wellbeing at work15/12/2022 16:10:00
Between May and June 2022, Homeless Link carried out a workforce survey with its 900 members, receiving over 1300 responses from across England from a combination of managers and frontline staff.
Government consultation on accommodation standards for looked after children and care leavers opens14/12/2022 16:20:00
In December 2021 the government announced its intentions to introduce mandatory national standards for supported accommodation for looked after children and care leavers aged 16-and-17, and that these standards would be overseen by an Ofsted-led registration and inspection.
Housing First in England – beyond a pilot?13/12/2022 15:20:00
Since 2010, Housing First in England has steadily expanded from a handful of services to well over 100 by 2020.
How to help someone sleeping rough in freezing weather09/12/2022 10:10:00
With the Met Office issuing an amber warning for severe cold weather across the country for the rest of this week, Homeless Link, the national umbrella charity for homelessness services, is urging the public to take action if they see someone sleeping rough.