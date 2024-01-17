Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link signs joint letter to protect homelessness services from decommissioning
Homeless Link has co-written and signed a joint letter to the Homelessness Minister Felicity Buchan expressing concern at the number of county councils currently proposing to decommission non-statutory homelessness funding.
The letter, which was also signed by the National Housing Federation, the Local Government Association, the Chartered Institute of Housing, Centrepoint, Rethink Mental Illness, Crisis, Shelter, the National Care Forum, and the Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition, made clear the potentially devastating impact of decommissioning vital homelessness services at a time when homelessness and rough sleeping are rising.
It warned that, not only will the proposals from county councils increase homelessness, "this loss of capacity will have a larger cumulative impact on people and services with implications for the public purse."
It ended with a request to Minister Buchan for an "urgent meeting with you to discuss this issue and solutions to maintain the capacity of the homelessness and supported housing sector at a time when it is needed more than ever."
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-signs-joint-letter-to-protect-homelessness-services-from-decommissioning/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Criminal Justice Bill Update17/01/2024 15:05:00
Early last month, we published a blog discussing ‘Why homelessness services should be concerned about the Criminal Justice Bill’. Since then we have added our voice to the sector’s calls to amend the bill, imploring the Government not to further criminalise homelessness and to maintain their commitment to repeal the Vagrancy Act without the need for replacement legislation.
Funding opportunity for smaller organisations16/01/2024 09:10:15
Seven Friends Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are open for funding to be awarded in late Spring 2024.
Key workers – let’s talk cancer screening10/01/2024 10:05:00
As part of Homeless Link’s ongoing work with the Health and Wellbeing Alliance, the Homeless Health Consortium* are talking about how cancer screening can work better for people experiencing homelessness.
Playing the role of a ‘critical friend’ in supporting our members09/01/2024 11:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Steven Barkess who covers the West Midlands and North-West of England reflects on the role of the 'critical friend'.
New member: MeYouWellbeing08/01/2024 09:15:00
We're delighted to welcome MeYouWellbeing as a new member of Homeless Link!
Homeless Link and Riverside are organising a ‘Lobby’ of Parliament05/01/2024 10:20:00
Homeless Link and Riverside Housing Association are organising a ‘Lobby’ of Parliament on Tuesday 5th March 2024.
Homeless Link welcomes Home Office U-turn21/12/2023 09:10:00
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for frontline homelessness services responds to the decision
Asylum support cessation: Some progress13/12/2023 13:05:00
In August 2023, the Home Office made an “operational” change to when asylum support is withdrawn from those granted refugee status. Since August, refugees have been notified when they receive a positive decision that their asylum support and accommodation will end in 28 days. Previously the Home Office took a flexible approach and accommodated newly recognised refugees until they received their biometric residence permit (BRP) – a document used to confirm a person’s rights to public services and benefits.
Reflection as a key part of the job: reflecting on a year as a Homeless Link Partnership Manager11/12/2023 09:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Rose Smith who covers the South West of England reflects on the importance of ongoing learning and reflection as part of the role.