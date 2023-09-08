Friday 08 Sep 2023 @ 09:25
Homeless Link
Printable version

Homeless Link signs open letter to Home Office

Homeless Link has joined over 140 organisations, including the Refugee Council, NACCOM, Shelter and Crisis, in signing an open letter to the Government following recent policy changes to the process for newly recognised refugees.

Previously people granted refugee status have had 28 days to leave their accommodation, but recent government policy changes to the process reduced it to just seven days, making it virtually impossible to secure housing and financial support, and placing unnecessary pressures on local authority homelessness services. 

The open letter calls for the Government to abandon changes to the move on period and instead work with local authorities and voluntary sector organisations to ensure people are able to access the services they need.

Read the letter in full on the Refugee Council's website

Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-signs-open-letter-to-home-office/

Share this article

Latest News from
Homeless Link

New free legal support service for people at risk of losing their home

06/09/2023 10:25:00

In August, the Housing Loss Prevention Advice Service (HLPAS) was launched, a government funded scheme which provides free legal advice and representation (legal aid) to people facing the loss of their home.

 

Start date of autumn COVID-19 vaccine programme brought forward

05/09/2023 11:10:00

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) have announced that this year’s autumn flu and Covid-19 vaccine programmes will start on the 11th September.

Homelessness in the South Asian Community Webinar

01/09/2023 10:10:00

Manchester Homelessness Partnership are diving into what homelessness looks like for South Asians.

New funding from Commonweal

01/09/2023 09:10:00

Commonweal has opened a Call for New Ideas, focusing on the criminal justice system.

New research reveals homelessness support shrinking as demand rises amidst cost of living crisis

31/08/2023 16:05:00

Charity Homeless Link has today published its annual research report on the state of the homeless sector, which reveals that the funding for and availability of homelessness support is shrinking at the same time as demand is increasing.

Key findings of the 2022 Annual Review of Single Homelessness: More demand. Less supply. More complex needs.

31/08/2023 15:10:00

Sophie Boobis, Head of Policy and Research at Homeless Link unpacks the findings of the latest major survey.

Introducing In Kind Direct

25/08/2023 15:15:00

We're delighted to introduce our new partner In Kind Direct!

To reduce homelessness, we must champion supported housing

24/08/2023 16:15:00

Dean McGlynn, External Affairs manager of the National Housing Federation asks for your support for Starts at Home Day.

Asylum and Refugee policies: Update for homeless services

22/08/2023 11:10:00

In early April 2023, our blog updated you on key policy changes announced by government in relation to asylum seekers and refugees that could affect homelessness services and the people you support.

Why we should be measuring social value