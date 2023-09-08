Homeless Link
Homeless Link signs open letter to Home Office
Homeless Link has joined over 140 organisations, including the Refugee Council, NACCOM, Shelter and Crisis, in signing an open letter to the Government following recent policy changes to the process for newly recognised refugees.
Previously people granted refugee status have had 28 days to leave their accommodation, but recent government policy changes to the process reduced it to just seven days, making it virtually impossible to secure housing and financial support, and placing unnecessary pressures on local authority homelessness services.
The open letter calls for the Government to abandon changes to the move on period and instead work with local authorities and voluntary sector organisations to ensure people are able to access the services they need.
