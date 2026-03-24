Homeless Link
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Homeless Link to deliver key new initiatives as Government’s National Workforce Programme partner
Homeless Link will deliver innovative new initiatives as a key partner of the Government’s National Workforce Programme within its National Plan to End Homelessness, it was announced yesterday.
The National Workforce Programme aims to ensure the current and future homelessness and rough sleeping workforce has the necessary skills and capacity to effectively support people at risk of and experiencing homelessness, while supporting career development opportunities.
Homeless Link will lead the first of four distinct areas of the programme, known as Pillar 1 ‘Foundations’, which aims to strengthen the foundations of the sector and develop workforce capacity, recruitment and career pathways. This is delivered in partnership with St Martin-In-The-Field’s Charity and Expert Link.
The work delivers innovative new initiatives including running a national campaign to recruit people to the sector and promote meaningful, long-term careers within it and providing a range of new accredited qualifications from Level 3 to Level 7 postgraduate to meet growing demand. The organisation will also develop the National Homelessness Skills Framework further and expand its leadership training programme.
This work will be underpinned by further and deeper research into the homelessness workforce to build the national evidence base and develop a range of career pathways to encourage retention and attract the workforce of the future.
Homeless Link is also a partner with Shelter in Pillar 2 ‘Training’, which will provide a comprehensive workforce capability package accessible to professionals and volunteers working in the sector.
Pillar 3 ‘Advice’, providing specialist housing and homelessness advice for sector professionals, will be delivered by Shelter and Pillar 4 ‘Community’, strengthening community-based organisations to tackle homelessness, will be led by Housing Justice.
Homelessness minister Alison McGovern yesterday said:
“For people facing homelessness, the right help at the right time can be life‑changing.
“This money will strengthen both the people and organisations working to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping and will enable more staff across England working to prevent lives unravelling further.
“By backing these vital services, we are making sure more people are listened to, supported and protected at their moment of greatest need.”
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, yesterday commented:
“Homeless Link and our members have highlighted the challenges facing the homelessness workforce for many years, championing the importance of providing training and development opportunities to recruit and retain skilled and committed individuals. Having co-chaired the workforce task and finish group as part of planning for the National Plan to End Homelessness, we are pleased to see the prominence of a strong National Workforce Programme in the strategy and delighted to be given the chance to lead this vital work.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-to-deliver-key-new-initiatives-as-governments-national-workforce-programme-partner/
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