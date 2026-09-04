Homeless Link
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Homeless Link to host panel at Labour Party Conference on frontline services
Homeless Link will be hosting a fringe event at Labour Party Conference, entitled ‘From the frontline: What will it take to end rough sleeping?’
Taking place at 9:30am on Monday 28 September, in the Housing Zone (within the secure zone), attendees of Labour Party Conference can sign up on Eventbrite.
Co-hosted with St. Martins-in-the-Fields and Labour Housing Group, the panel discussion will focus on what we can learn from the experience of those providing frontline support to end and prevent rough sleeping.
During the discussion, panelists will also explore how the Government can support, empower, and fund frontline services to become full partners in the mission to end rough sleeping. That will include overcoming the challenges those currently working in support services face, whether that high caseload, restricted pay, or the risk of burnout.
Speakers at the event are still being confirmed but will include:
- Paul Dennett, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester with responsibility for Housing First and wider Housing policy
- Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change at Homeless Link
- Duncan Shrubsole, CEO of St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity
- Alison Inman (Chair), Labour Housing Group Vice-Chair
With Andy Burnham making a pledge to “end rough sleeping” one his first policy announcements as Prime Minister, rough sleeping promises to be front-of-mind for conference attendees and we expect a good turnout. You can secure a place at our event in advance by registering on Eventbrite.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-to-host-panel-at-labour-party-conference-on-frontline-services/
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