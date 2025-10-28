Homeless Link to host Parliamentary drop-in session on Homelessness Strategy

On Wednesday 29 October Homeless Link will be in Parliament to brief MPs about the opportunities presented by the upcoming cross-government Homelessness Strategy.

Our team will be telling MPs about our Breaking the Cycle campaign, which calls for a strategy that both addresses the immediate homelessness emergency and sets up an ambitious, resourced plan to start building a country without homelessness.

The Breaking the Cycle policy briefing, which we will share with MPs on Wednesday 29 October, includes details on the changes needed to deliver an effective homelessness strategy. Key to this is ensuring all arms of government embrace homelessness reduction and prevention as core to their mission.

Speaking recently in Parliament, Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern confirmed the Homelessness Strategy should be published “before the end of the year.”

Homeless Link member organisations can encourage their local MPs to attend the briefing and hear more about what the strategy needs in order to be a success by using the resources in the Breaking the Cycle campaign kit.

MPs attending the event will also have the opportunity to collect a short briefing with the latest homelessness statistics for their local area. MPs wishing to attend can RSVP by email. The session will take place from 12:40 – 14:30pm.