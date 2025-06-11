Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link welcomes confirmation on rough sleeping decriminalisation
Homeless Link welcomes the Government’s confirmation that the archaic 1824 Vagrancy Act will be formally removed from law within the next year.
The Vagrancy Act currently makes it a crime to sleep rough in England and Wales. For over 200 years, it has continued to criminalise and penalise rough sleepers right up until the present day. Many support services have reported criminalisation discourages people sleeping rough from seeking help.
A Parliamentary vote in 2022 approved repeal of the Vagrancy Act, but since then no timetable had been set for the formal removal of the Act from law. Without action from government, rough sleepers have continued to be threatened with, and penalised under, the Vagrancy Act.
On 10 June, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner confirmed that the law would be fully repealed by Spring 2026. In an official statement, the government also confirmed that no equivalent provisions criminalising rough sleeping would be included in the new Crime and Policing Bill.
The Government has though pledged to introduce new amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill which would “ensure police have the powers they need to keep communities safe - filling the gap left over by removing previous powers.” These amendments have not yet been published, and Homeless Link will analyse and assess these when they are made available, including their potential impact on people sleeping rough and the services which support those people.
Homeless Link, alongside and on behalf of many of our members, has been an active member in the Scrap the Vagrancy Act Coalition. Led by Crisis, this broad coalition has campaigned across many years for the full repeal of the Vagrancy Act.
Commenting on the repeal of the Vagrancy Act, Homeless Link Chief Executive Rick Henderson said:
“This is an historic and long overdue reform, confirming at last that the Government will remove a counter-productive and highly outdated law from our statute books.
“The homelessness support services we represent, many of whom work every day with people who regularly sleep rough, know the focus needs to be on supporting people into a secure home while addressing their other needs, not sanction and prosecution.
“We welcome the government’s delivery on a long-standing promise to repeal the Vagrancy Act. We also salute campaigners, activists and politicians from all parties who have backed the Scrap the Vagrancy Act campaign over the years.
“Ministers’ explicit pledge that there will be no equivalent powers criminalising rough sleeping in the new Crime and Policing Bill is also welcome. However, we will carefully analyse the amendments announced that focus on rough sleeping, and assess how these may impact on those sleeping rough and the services who support them.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-welcomes-confirmation-on-rough-sleeping-decriminalisation/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link sign joint letter warning welfare cuts will increase homelessness04/06/2025 15:10:00
Homeless Link have added their support to a joint letter from more than a dozen of the UK’s leading homelessness charities, warning Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall that proposed welfare cuts will lead to increased homelessness.
Services honoured in Homeless Link's national Excellence Awards 202503/06/2025 15:20:00
Five homelessness services from across the country have been named as winners in Homeless Link’s national Excellence Awards 2025, with a further 9 organisations highly commended.
Improve an NIHR funded programme on palliative care and homelessness29/05/2025 11:10:00
The University College London, Marie Curie, Groundswell, Pathway, the University of York, and the University of Leeds are seeking expressions of interest to deliver intervention work to optimise palliative care for people with lived experience of homelessness, starting January 2026.
Homeless Link’s response to the supported accommodation regulations consultation23/05/2025 10:20:00
Last week, Homeless Link submitted its response to the Government’s consultation on the Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Act.
London's Rough Sleeping Plan of Action 2025 launched22/05/2025 11:05:00
On 20 May, The Mayor of London and Greater London Authority launched the city’s Rough Sleeping Plan of Action 2025, which lays out the plan to end rough sleeping in London by 2030.
How does moral injury relate to the homelessness sector?21/05/2025 11:10:00
Kitty Ellison, Homeless Link's Senior Learning and Development Manager, reflects on moral injury and how it is increasingly relevant to homelessness workers.
Can learning and development help homelessness workers wellbeing?14/05/2025 16:05:00
Looking after the wellbeing of staff is critical, particularly in high stress and complex jobs that are often found in homelessness. For Mental Health Awareness Week, we’re highlighting different ways that learning and development can contribute to creating a positive working environment for homelessness workers.
Government must break the cycle of the trauma of sleeping rough02/05/2025 10:15:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q4 2024/25 statistics