Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link's 'Sounding Board' figures featured in The i Newspaper
The results of Homeless Link's latest 'Sounding Board' survey, which focussed on cost of living, were featured in a story in The I Newspaper yesterday, Thursday 8th September.
The 'Sounding Board' received 77 responses from homelessness organisations across the country. It told a worrying story of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the sector. 92 per cent of the 77 organisations we surveyed were worried the rising cost of living will affect their ability to maintain service and support standards
Homeless Link were also able to refer the journalist to Dr Jan Sheldon, CEO of our member St Martin's Housing Trust. She was able to talk about the specific issues the service is facing and the need for a Government funding uplift to help them continue to provide meaningful support to people.
Read the full story in the i here
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-links-sounding-board-figures-featured-in-the-i-newspaper/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Third evaluation of the Housing First Pilots highlights crucial ‘stickability’ of support offer07/09/2022 14:10:00
On 5 September 2022, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities published the third interim report of the Housing First Pilots’ evaluation. It is based on interviews and focus groups across the three Pilots (Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, and the West Midlands) and includes a fidelity review examining their adherence to the Housing First principles that was overseen by Homeless Link’s Research Team.
Integrating Immigration Advice into homelessness services: A case study from Lewisham06/09/2022 14:25:00
The Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund (IARSF) enabled cross-sector partnerships to provide better access to immigration advice. The fund was established to address the advice needs of rough sleeping migrants, and to improve integration of homelessness and immigration services.
Homeless Link welcomes new Government rough sleeping strategy05/09/2022 14:10:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently (Saturday 3 September 2022) published a new rough sleeping strategy to drive forward its manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping for good.
2021 Annual Review of Support for Single Homeless People in England30/08/2022 13:15:00
Yesterday Homeless Link publishes our 14th Annual Review of Support for Single Homeless People in England, an independent yearly assessment of the demographics, needs, and availability of services for single people accessing homelessness services in England.
Leading homelessness organisations write open letter to Conservative leadership candidates24/08/2022 13:10:00
On Tuesday 23 August, 29 of the country's leading homelessness organisations signed an open letter to the two Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, warning of a potential rise in homelessness due to the cost-of-living crisis and asking them to re-commit to the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledges around ending rough sleeping and reforming the private rented sector.
Board Elections 202209/08/2022 15:40:00
Homeless Link’s vision is a country free of homelessness. We believe everyone should have a place to call home and the support needed to keep it. We develop, inspire, support and sustain a movement of member organisations, working together to achieve positive futures for people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.
A new Government review is seeking to understand the experiences of LGBTQ Veterans08/08/2022 15:20:00
Lee Buss Blair, a Director of Riverside Housing, talks about his own personal experience of being gay in the military and how this can lead to veterans facing homelessness.
Homeless Link and Caritas Anchor House meet with Stephen Timms MP03/08/2022 09:15:00
Homeless Link's Head of Policy and Research Sophie Boobis, together with CEO of Caritas Anchor House Amanda Dubarry, met with the Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms on Friday 29 July.