Homeless Link's 'Sounding Board' figures featured in The i Newspaper

The results of Homeless Link's latest 'Sounding Board' survey, which focussed on cost of living, were featured in a story in The I Newspaper yesterday, Thursday 8th September.

The 'Sounding Board' received 77 responses from homelessness organisations across the country. It told a worrying story of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the sector. 92 per cent of the 77 organisations we surveyed were worried the rising cost of living will affect their ability to maintain service and support standards

Homeless Link were also able to refer the journalist to Dr Jan Sheldon, CEO of our member St Martin's Housing Trust. She was able to talk about the specific issues the service is facing and the need for a Government funding uplift to help them continue to provide meaningful support to people.

Read the full story in the i here