Homelessness & Shadow Homelessness Ministers to speak at Parliamentary Lobby

Both the Homelessness Minister Felicity Buchan and the Shadow Homelessness Minister Mike Amesbury have confirmed they will address attendees of Homeless Link and Riverside Housing's upcoming Parliamentary lobby on March 5th at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of both speakers, with Mike Amesbury speaking at 11:30 before answering questions from the audience and Felicity Buchan speaking at 12 before also answering questions.

In addition to this, attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing Helen Morgan and the Co-Chairs of the APPG for Ending Homelessness Bob Blackman and Paula Barker. We will be closing the day with speeches from Pam Orchard (CEO at Connection at St Martins), Judith Banjoko (Director of Services at Shelter) and John Chiko (Listen Up! Community Reporter from Groundswell) before a performance from the Choir with No Name.

We want as many organisations represented at the lobby day as possible. If you haven't yet signed up, there's still time. We have limited spaces to two per organisation, so we ask that you check in with your colleagues to see if anyone else has signed up and if not, simply register for free on Eventbrite. In order to create as much noise as possible on the day, we are also encouraging organisations to write to their local MP(s) and arrange meetings with them in Westminster on the same day, with resources to help with this on our campaign page.

Hopefully see you there.