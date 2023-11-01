Homelessness charity investigated by regulator

The Charity Commission’s concerns relate to conflicts of interest and related party transactions.

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Noble Tree Foundation Limited, a charity whose main activity is the provision of social housing. It is based in London and operates around the country.

The regulator first engaged with the charity proactively after identifying a significant increase in its reported income. It then identified further concerns around related party transactions, including potential unauthorised trustee benefit and unmanaged conflicts of interest.

In order to investigate further, the Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity on 2 October 2023. It will examine:

whether the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are willing/capable of managing it in accordance with its governing document

conflicts of interest and connected party transactions

the extent of the unauthorised trustee benefit

whether the charity has suffered a financial loss as a result of any misconduct and/ or mismanagement

The Commission may extend or amend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to Editors