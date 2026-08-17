Homelessness figures - LGA response

Cllr Liam Robinson, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, responded to the latest homelessness figures

“The increase in the number of households in temporary accommodation, particularly the increase in the number of children, compared with this time last year is striking.

“This highlights how councils need changes to the way that this is funded by the Government, as currently the formula leaves councils out of pocket while the demand for support increases. Councils are under intense pressure due to service demand and the people that suffer the most from funding challenges are often those who are the most vulnerable and are seeking support.

“It should be noted that the number of children in Bed and Breakfast temporary accommodation has decreased, which is positive and shows this challenge is not beyond fixing.

“However, to do so – as well as achieving the Government's admirable ambition of ending rough sleeping – requires sufficient resource for prevention and for greater energy on housebuilding and a shift away from prioritising short-term support, which whilst vital, only exacerbates the challenges our councils are facing.