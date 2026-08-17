WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Homelessness figures - LGA response
Cllr Liam Robinson, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, responded to the latest homelessness figures
“The increase in the number of households in temporary accommodation, particularly the increase in the number of children, compared with this time last year is striking.
“This highlights how councils need changes to the way that this is funded by the Government, as currently the formula leaves councils out of pocket while the demand for support increases. Councils are under intense pressure due to service demand and the people that suffer the most from funding challenges are often those who are the most vulnerable and are seeking support.
“It should be noted that the number of children in Bed and Breakfast temporary accommodation has decreased, which is positive and shows this challenge is not beyond fixing.
“However, to do so – as well as achieving the Government's admirable ambition of ending rough sleeping – requires sufficient resource for prevention and for greater energy on housebuilding and a shift away from prioritising short-term support, which whilst vital, only exacerbates the challenges our councils are facing.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
1 in 3 insecure workers face £3000 annual hit – government assessment reveals17/08/2026 14:05:00
The TUC has hit back at scaremongering from some business organisations on guaranteed hours and said the case for giving insecure workers security at work is “overwhelming”.
More than 2.6 million girls in Afghanistan have been denied a secondary education since 2021 – UNICEF17/08/2026 10:05:00
More than 2.6 million girls in Afghanistan have been denied a secondary education in the five years since the de facto authorities took power, UNICEF said. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education is effectively closed to girls and women.
The NHS Alliance - The hot weather has made its mark on the NHS14/08/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins responds to the latest performance data from NHS England.
CBI responds to GDP data for June 202613/08/2026 16:05:00
CBI has responded to GDP data for June 2026.
Crackdown on vape and betting shops - LGA reaction12/08/2026 16:20:00
Cllr Eamonn O'Brien, Chair of the LGA responds to the Government’s announcement of a ‘crackdown’ vaping and betting shops
CBI responds to Scotland's GERS figures for 2025-2612/08/2026 15:25:00
Michelle Ferguson OBE, Director, CBI Scotland responds to Scotland's GERS figures for 2025-26
Retailers urged to prepare for new age-of-sale requirements for tobacco and vapes12/08/2026 14:25:00
The Local Government Association (LGA) is encouraging retailers to prepare for new measures under the Tobacco and Vapes Act with new government guidance.
Companies House: CIC Accounts User Feedback11/08/2026 15:05:00
Companies House want to hear your experiences of using the Package Accounts Upload Service.