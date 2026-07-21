Homeless Link
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Homelessness in a changing climate: building a resilient response
As extreme heat swept across Europe last month, the UK registered record temperatures for June. Yet, as the UK’s third heatwave of the summer continues this week, these temperatures are no longer exceptional. Europe is the fastest-warming continent in the world, and extreme heat will become more common.
For the homelessness sector, this severely impacts our clients and our workforce. But, as the climate crisis intensifies, how prepared are we?
We explored this question at this year’s FEANTSA Forum in Warsaw, with a session by Depaul International and Homeless Link delving into what climate change means for people experiencing homelessness.
Initially, climate change might not have obvious day-to-day relevance for many in our sector. Yet evidence, and the response from practitioners attending our session, suggests that climate change is increasingly driving homelessness and creating new risks for the people we support.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homelessness-in-a-changing-climate/
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