Homelessness in the South Asian Community Webinar

Manchester Homelessness Partnership are diving into what homelessness looks like for South Asians.

The webinar will be held online and is open to all if you wish to gain awareness of issues that affect the South Asian community and are keen to understand how to sensitively work with them. If you are interested, please see the signup link here.

Speakers at the event include Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick (Institute of Social Policy, Housing, Equalities Research) and Priya Chopra (CEO, Saheli).

At Homeless Link, we thrive to be truly equitable, diverse and inclusive. We acknowledge that there is a lack of research around marginalised ethnic groups and homelessness, and particularly around the South Asian community. Therefore, this webinar will help to add value to the wider discussions around equality, diversity and inclusion in the sector. It will also discuss ways in which sector staff can gain an understanding of working sensitively with marginalised groups such as the South Asian community.

As a result, we encourage you to attend and share this event with your colleagues and friends. Together we can widen our understanding of race and ethnicity and homelessness, and learn how to lessen inequalities.