Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homelessness in the South Asian Community Webinar
Manchester Homelessness Partnership are diving into what homelessness looks like for South Asians.
The webinar will be held online and is open to all if you wish to gain awareness of issues that affect the South Asian community and are keen to understand how to sensitively work with them. If you are interested, please see the signup link here.
Speakers at the event include Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick (Institute of Social Policy, Housing, Equalities Research) and Priya Chopra (CEO, Saheli).
At Homeless Link, we thrive to be truly equitable, diverse and inclusive. We acknowledge that there is a lack of research around marginalised ethnic groups and homelessness, and particularly around the South Asian community. Therefore, this webinar will help to add value to the wider discussions around equality, diversity and inclusion in the sector. It will also discuss ways in which sector staff can gain an understanding of working sensitively with marginalised groups such as the South Asian community.
As a result, we encourage you to attend and share this event with your colleagues and friends. Together we can widen our understanding of race and ethnicity and homelessness, and learn how to lessen inequalities.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homelessness-in-the-south-asian-community-webinar/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
New funding from Commonweal01/09/2023 09:10:00
Commonweal has opened a Call for New Ideas, focusing on the criminal justice system.
New research reveals homelessness support shrinking as demand rises amidst cost of living crisis31/08/2023 16:05:00
Charity Homeless Link has today published its annual research report on the state of the homeless sector, which reveals that the funding for and availability of homelessness support is shrinking at the same time as demand is increasing.
Key findings of the 2022 Annual Review of Single Homelessness: More demand. Less supply. More complex needs.31/08/2023 15:10:00
Sophie Boobis, Head of Policy and Research at Homeless Link unpacks the findings of the latest major survey.
Introducing In Kind Direct25/08/2023 15:15:00
We're delighted to introduce our new partner In Kind Direct!
To reduce homelessness, we must champion supported housing24/08/2023 16:15:00
Dean McGlynn, External Affairs manager of the National Housing Federation asks for your support for Starts at Home Day.
Asylum and Refugee policies: Update for homeless services22/08/2023 11:10:00
In early April 2023, our blog updated you on key policy changes announced by government in relation to asylum seekers and refugees that could affect homelessness services and the people you support.
New Research: Exploring the phenomenon of Roma homelessness in the UK09/08/2023 11:05:00
A really useful new report on Roma homelessness has just been published. Heriot-Watt University’s Social Policy, Housing and Equalities Research Unit (I-SPHERE) have released this as part of their work on Homelessness and Black and Minoritised Ethnic Communities in the UK, funded by the Oak Foundation.
Organisations awarded funding from the Albert Hunt Capital Capacity Fund04/08/2023 10:25:00
Nearly £100,000 in capacity development funding has been awarded to seven charities working in the homelessness sector. Funded by the Albert Hunt Trust and managed by Homeless Link, the grants aim to improve charities’ access to capital funding.