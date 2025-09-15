Homelessness organisation launches in-house leadership programme in partnership with Homeless Link

Lucy Horitz, Homeless Link’s Senior Learning and Development Manager discusses P3 Charity’s new in-house Aspiring Leaders Development Programme, which was developed in partnership with Homeless Link.

I’m a passionate advocate for investing in the future leadership of our sector. Strong leadership is vital as it strengthens services, motivates staff and most importantly, improves outcomes and impact for people experiencing homelessness.

That’s why when Amy and Caroline from P3 approached me about Homeless Link designing a bespoke Aspiring Leaders programme for people working at P3, I leapt at the opportunity.

We know our leadership programmes deliver great impact – all the evaluation we’ve done so far has provided plenty of evidence of participants increasing their confidence, skills and knowledge as a result of taking part.

And perhaps even more importantly, participants will benefit from a network of peers to build their leadership journeys at P3 alongside. I know from my own leadership journey the value that peers can play in problem solving, emotional support and overcoming impostors’ syndrome. Doing an Emerging Leaders programme at the National Audit Office gave me a brilliant network across the organisation, and as CEO of Glass Door I did regular peer mentoring with two other CEOs – we supported each other through thick and thin!

It’s the first time Homeless Link are running a programme “in-house” for one member organisation, and we hope it will be the first of many. We’ve co-designed and will deliver a programme tailored to P3’s vision and values, which will create a shared approach to and understanding of leadership within P3. The overall aim is to support the organisation's future leaders to become more inclusive, resilient and authentic leaders, who can drive forward positive change at P3 to improve the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

The new Aspiring Leaders programme was recently (11 September) launched – with the 16 participants getting together in person in Derby for a day of getting to know each other, building trust and relationships, and learning more about what is in store over the next seven months.

We are so excited about developing, challenging and inspiring P3’s leaders of tomorrow, as part of our wider programme creating a more resilient, dynamic and sustainable sector which is connected and collaborative in its approach to delivering change.

Homeless Link also runs leadership programmes for Established Leaders (aimed at CEOs and senior leaders) and Emerging Leaders (aimed at Managers). To find out more about our programmes visit our website.

Our next round of fully funded leadership programmes start in April 26 – to be among the first to hear when we open for applications, register your interest here.

To find out more about how your organisation can work with Homeless Link to develop a bespoke programme for your leaders or future leaders, please contact Lucy on leadership@homelesslink.org.uk.