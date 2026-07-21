Homeless Link
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Homelessness organisations welcome commitment from Andy Burnham
Homeless Link, the umbrella body representing 750 frontline homelessness organisations in England has welcomed Andy Burnham's words as he entered Downing Street.
Burnham's statement this morning said "I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instruction, to end rough sleeping in our country." With detail and additional funding in this Government press release:
Rick Henderson, Chief Executive of Homeless Link yesterday said:
"This is the kind of ambition our members on the frontline of the homelessness crisis have been demanding.
“Ensuring everyone has a safe and secure alternative to sleeping rough is crucial, but this must go alongside more radical changes to the system such the housing first philosophy and preventative approaches adopted elsewhere in Europe - preventing homelessness wherever possible, and ending rough sleeping through guaranteeing everyone has a home call their own, and the support they need to keep it.
“There is precedent. Andy Burnham has driven positive initiatives such as A Bed Every Night and Housing First in Greater Manchester. Our network of homelessness providers up and down the country stand ready to support him in his efforts - to end rough sleeping and to prevent all homelessness moving forwards. Homelessness is a scourge on our society and a human tragedy that can be completely avoided with the right political leadership."
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homelessness-organisations-welcome-commitment-from-andy-burnham/
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