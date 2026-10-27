Homelessness prevention pilots extended

Almost £1m to support ‘ask and act’ projects ahead of implementation of new legislation.

Projects helping to prevent homelessness across Scotland will continue until the end of this financial year following additional Scottish Government funding of £945,000.

The Homelessness Prevention Pilots test approaches to early intervention and prevention. This fund will help organisations deliver ‘ask and act’ measures – new duties proposed in the Housing (Scotland) Bill that require public bodies to ask about a person’s housing situation early – and take action to prevent homelessness before it happens.

The extra funding is in addition to £4 million announced for the pilots in August last year and the extension will help maintain prevention capacity while final evaluation findings are completed and considered.

Social Justice and Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will visit an ‘ask and act’ pilot project in Edinburgh’s Wester Hailes today. Crisis, which is a partner in the project, has also published a report setting out what successful prevention looks like and how to get there.

Ms Somerville said:

"Preventing homelessness before it happens is one of the most important steps we can take to improve people's lives. "The work being carried out through these pilots is helping us understand how services can work together to identify risk earlier, intervene sooner and provide the support people need to stay in their homes and that is why I am pleased to confirm funding to extend them until March. "This extension will ensure that valuable learning continues, that specialist expertise is retained, and that partners are supported as we prepare for the implementation of Scotland's new homelessness prevention duties. “Our aim is clear: to shift from managing homelessness crises to preventing them in the first place. We are investing more than £213 million this year - partly through the local government settlement - on homelessness measures aimed at delivering better outcomes for individuals, families and communities across Scotland. “We have a shared ambition with Crisis to end homelessness, it is helpful to see the Changing Course report it has published today, which estimates the costs and the benefits of our new homelessness prevention duties.”

Maeve McGoldrick, Head of Policy at Crisis Scotland said: