Homelessness statistics, April to September 2022

An update on Homelessness Statistics covering 1 April to 30 September 2022 has been released today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.

Over that period:

There were 19,066 applications for homelessness assistance. This is an increase of 6% (1,074) compared with the same six-month period in 2021 and higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic figure of 18,913.

There were 15,414 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness. This is an increase of 6% (828) on the same six-month period in 2021, and slightly below 15,877 in 2019.

The number of open cases increased to 28,944 on 30 September 2022. This is an increase of 11% compared with 25,990 on 30 September 2021, and the highest since data collection began in 2002.

There were 14,458 households and 9,130 children in temporary accommodation on 30 September 2022. This is a 1% increase compared with 14,251 households and a 10% increase compared with 8,285 children on 30 September 2021.

Homelessness from a private rented tenancy accounted for 19% of homeless households. This has increased from 10% in 2020 and 14% in 2021 and is now higher than the 17% in 2019.

There were 1,184 applications that reported a household member experiencing rough sleeping in the three months before the application was made, and 733 the night before. This an increase compared to the same period in 2021, however as a percentage of all applications these are the same as in 2021.

The proportion of households who secured settled accommodation having been assessed as unintentionally homeless was 83%, the same as 2021.

Background

The full statistical publication.

The Homelessness in Scotland: Update to 30 September 2022 publication provides an indication of trends for key aspects of homelessness including applications, assessments, use of temporary accommodation and outcomes in the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has inevitably interrupted trends in homelessness and resulted in larger than usual changes between years. COVID-19 impacted homelessness in the following ways: reported decreases in applications due to stay at home guidelines and extended eviction notice periods; cases remaining open for longer due to a limited ability to move households into permanent accommodation due to lack of supply and ability to conduct repairs or viewings; greater use of temporary accommodation from existing applicants who had previously turned down an offer but who then required it. Local authorities have reported the ongoing effects of COVID-19, in particular, high levels of backlogs due to the increased use of temporary accommodation during the pandemic. These backlogs have more recently been further exacerbated by a shortage of tradespeople and building materials, as well as the increased cost of materials to turn around empty properties.

The introduction, and subsequent ceasing of, measures put in place over the pandemic such as the temporary ban on evictions, mortgage payment deferrals and ban on home repossessions are also likely to have an impact on the data.

The previous annual publication (published in August 2022) showed a continuing trend of some of these changes returning to what was experienced pre-pandemic. For that reason, this publication and supporting Tables includes quarterly figures for 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as 2022 (up to 30 September).

